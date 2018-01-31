WIX Filters Extends Sponsorship With Team Kalitta For 2018 NHRA Season

Tomorrow’s Tech (TT) delivers technical information for servicing today’s vehicles to more than 40,000 automotive students enrolled in more than 1,100 technical and vocational schools across the country.

WIX Filters, a global manufacturer of filtration products, has announced its renewal with Kalitta Motorsports as a chief technical partner through a major associate sponsorship agreement.

The partnership will expand for the 2018 season as both J.R. Todd and Shawn Langdon serve as WIX Filters’ lead National Hot Rod Association (NHRA) drivers, which includes major associate branding on Todd’s DHL Toyota Camry Funny Car and Langdon’s Global Electronic Technology Toyota Camry Funny Car. WIX Filters also will continue to serve as the Official Filters of Team Kalitta with associate branding on the Top Fuel dragsters driven by Richie Crampton and Doug Kalitta.

“Last year, we shifted gears and sponsored a new NHRA team. We had a good feeling about Kalitta, but we didn’t realize just how great this partnership would be,” said Jennifer Gibson, brand manager for WIX. “From multiple moments in the Winner’s Circle to all the support behind the scenes, 2017 was extremely successful. We couldn’t be more excited to continue our partnership with Team Kalitta.”

WIX will see its filters perform in the Top Fuel and Funny Car competition, where cars reach top performance speeds of more than 330 mph in less than 3.7 seconds. Last year, Todd drove WIX Filters to the Winner’s Circle twice, including the biggest drag race in the world, the U.S. Nationals in Indianapolis.

“We are excited to have WIX back on our DHL Toyota Camry,” said Todd. “It has been great to get to know Jennifer and the whole WIX Filters family this past season. I’m looking forward to winning more races together and cheering on the rest of WIX Filters’ drivers across their other motorsport partnerships.”

WIX Filters also will grow its hospitality presence with Kalitta Motorsports in 2018 with five major activations across NHRA’s extensive reach nationwide. These events bring major WIX Filters customers to the track and allow them to experience the most extreme motorsport up close.