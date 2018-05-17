WIX Filters Names 2018 National FFA Scholarship Winners

Tomorrow’s Tech (TT) delivers technical information for servicing today’s vehicles to more than 40,000 automotive students enrolled in more than 1,100 technical and vocational schools across the country.

WIX Filters has announced the 2018 National FFA scholarship winners for a variety of skills, career goals and higher education plans.

Out of 8,831 students who applied for the scholarship opportunity, WIX Filters and the National FFA Organization have awarded six recipients. Each student is required to complete an application that assesses FFA involvement, work experience, supervised agricultural experience (SAE), community service, leadership skills and academics.

“Each year, I reflect on my personal growth through FFA and why these scholarships are so important,” said Jennifer Gibson, brand manager for WIX Filters. “FFA provides the youth with opportunities to build leadership skills and understand the importance of education. WIX is honored to present funds to each of these students.”

Applicants must be an FFA member, retain a minimum 3.0 GPA on a 4.0 scale and intend on a major in agricultural engineering, agricultural mechanization, agricultural power and equipment or diesel mechanics. Students also must live on a family farm, exhibit financial need, have participated in community service and have demonstrated leadership. The six winners included students from the following schools:

Tyler Ditchfield, Ottawa Township High School, Illinois

Reece McFarland, Bloomfield High School, Nebraska

Derick Buhr, Avarda-Clearmont High School, Wyoming

Rosalva Diaz, Santa Maria High School, California

Lane Kabrey, Chetopa High School, Kansas

Cole Kliethermes, Eldon R-1 High School, Missouri

As part of its ongoing commitment to the industry, WIX is in its 32nd year of support for the National FFA Organization. Visit FFA.org for a list of all scholarship recipients. For more information on WIX, visit wixfilters.com.