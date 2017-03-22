WIX Filters Renews Sponsorship Of Performance Racing Network’s ‘At The Track’

Tomorrow’s Tech (TT) delivers technical information for servicing today’s vehicles to more than 40,000 automotive students enrolled in more than 1,100 technical and vocational schools across the country.



WIX Filters has renewed its long-standing partnership with the Performance Racing Network (PRN) through sponsorship of its grassroots radio show “At the Track.” Host Lenny Batycki will feature WIX and the Team WIX program in his weekly broadcast radio show featuring dirt track, short track, legends and kart news and serve as a WIX brand ambassador.

“WIX Filters has been a proud supporter of the Performance Racing Network for close to 20 years, and we are looking forward to this year’s ‘At the Track’ series,” said Jennifer Gibson, brand manager for WIX. “We’ve seen tremendous growth of Team WIX throughout our partnership, and Lenny’s passion for grassroots and professional racing make him the perfect fit to represent our brand.”

The 2017 grassroots race season is picking up speed this month, and Batycki will be traveling to a variety of tracks every month. PRN’s “At the Track” and Batycki visit more than 35 tracks and 70 races each year.

“When you step onto a grassroots track, you immediately recognize the family dynamic. It’s all about the passion,” said Batycki. “Each race is unique, from the style of racing to the fans and I’m thrilled to continue the partnership with WIX Filters. We share the constant desire to connect the brand with emerging racers.”

During his travels and at-track reporting, Batycki will act as a brand ambassador, providing grassroots racers with WIX swag and conducting driver profiles at the track. He is an experienced radio program host, producer and communications specialist. In addition to his hosting responsibilities with PRN’s “At the Track,” Batycki also acts as pit road host for the HDTV at Charlotte Motor Speedway. During his career as an announcer, Batycki broadcast NASCAR, NHRA, dirt track and pavement super late models and modifieds, All-Pro Series, U.S. Legends Series, Chili Bowl, ESPN and MAVTV events, among others.

Fans can find a PRN “At the Track” affiliate near them or listen online at GoPRN.com, the PRN mobile app.