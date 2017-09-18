Women In Auto Care Announces 2017 Scholarship Winners

Tomorrow’s Tech (TT) delivers technical information for servicing today’s vehicles to more than 40,000 automotive students enrolled in more than 1,100 technical and vocational schools across the country.



Women in Auto Care awarded $65,000 in scholarships to 22 deserving female students who are studying to enter the auto care industry in 2017. The scholarships are given to young women in high school and post-secondary schools who are focused on technical, as well as business/engineering degrees. In addition to monetary scholarships, Women in Auto Care awarded $16,000 in tools to help high school applicants acquire the required tools needed to enter a technical program.

Scholarship funds and product donations come from auto care industry companies. For example, TechForce Foundation, an organization that encourages and supports students’ technical education, donated $6,000 to give two $3,000 scholarships specifically for women studying to become technicians.

“We are incredibly grateful to play a small role in supporting the next generation of women joining the auto care industry through our scholarship program,” said Danielle Sonnefeld, education committee chair, Women in Auto Care. “Their applications are inspiring and their goals ambitious. We look forward to continuing to encourage and cultivate their success.”

Here is the list of the 2017 winners:

Post-Secondary Students

$10,000 – Kathleen Schmatz Scholarship – Antoinette Jackson, Suffolk County Community College

$5,000 – Becky Babcox Scholarship – Jacqueline Hower, Northwood University

$5,000 – Mikayla Brakke, Lake Area Technical Institute

$5,000 – Tiffany Neil, Portland Community College

$2,500 – Linda Myers, Tennessee College of Applied Technology

$2,500 – Rebecca Whitehead, Ashtabula County Technical & Career Campus

$2,500 – Samantha Cotell, McPherson College

$2,500 – Shannon Holsten, State Technical College of Missouri

$2,500 – Brooke Peckham, Grand Rapids Community College

$1,500 – Malorie Dyda, Northwood University

$1,500 – Megan Dietrich, University of North Carolina, Charlotte

$1,500 – Ashley Braun, Red Rocks Community College

$1,500 – Katherine Dooley, Northwood University

High School Students

$5,000 – Katelyn Fair, Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis

$3,000 – TechForce Foundation Scholarship – Jazmyn DeHerrera, AIMS Community College

$3,000 – TechForce Foundation Scholarship – Madison Lusche, Southeast Community College

$2,500 – Kassidy Hastings, Ohio Technical College

$2,500 – Nina Trandel, Ferris State University

$1,500 – Jullian Mancuso, Rosedale Technical College

$1,500 – Natcin Gonzalez, Weber State University

$1,500 – Deborah Yussuff, Georgia Southern University

$1,500 – Nikita Simile, CCAC West Hills Center

Tool sponsors include: Power Probe, Ullman Devices, Electronic Specialties, Channellock, Gearwrench, Ingersoll Rand, Chicago Pneumatic, CPS, Sunex, Florida Pneumatic (Aircat) and Allied International.

The application for 2018 is now open and students can apply through March 31, 2018. The application is available at bit.ly/2018WiACScholarship.

For more information on Women in Auto Care, visit womeninautocare.org or email [email protected].