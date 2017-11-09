Women In Auto Care Scholarship Applications Open
Applications are open for the 2018 Women in Auto Care scholarships.
The scholarships are open to young women in high school and post-secondary schools who are focused on technical, as well as business/engineering degrees. This year Women in Auto Care awarded $65,000 in scholarships to 22 female students.
In addition to monetary scholarships, Women in Auto Care also awarded $16,000 in tools to help high school applicants acquire the required tools needed to enter a technical program.
Scholarship funds and product donations come from auto care industry companies. TechForce Foundation, an organization that encourages and supports students’ technical education, donated $6,000 to give two $3,000 scholarships specifically for women studying to become technicians.
Students can apply for the 2018 scholarships through March 31, 2018. The application is available at bit.ly/2018WiACScholarship.