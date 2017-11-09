Women In Auto Care Scholarship Applications Open

Tomorrow’s Tech (TT) delivers technical information for servicing today’s vehicles to more than 40,000 automotive students enrolled in more than 1,100 technical and vocational schools across the country.

Applications are open for the 2018 Women in Auto Care scholarships.

The scholarships are open to young women in high school and post-secondary schools who are focused on technical, as well as business/engineering degrees. This year Women in Auto Care awarded $65,000 in scholarships to 22 female students.

In addition to monetary scholarships, Women in Auto Care also awarded $16,000 in tools to help high school applicants acquire the required tools needed to enter a technical program.

Scholarship funds and product donations come from auto care industry companies. TechForce Foundation, an organization that encourages and supports students’ technical education, donated $6,000 to give two $3,000 scholarships specifically for women studying to become technicians.

Students can apply for the 2018 scholarships through March 31, 2018. The application is available at bit.ly/2018WiACScholarship.