These Women Are Shifting Gears In The SPSCC Automotive Program

A few of the women enrolled in the South Puget Sound Community College automotive program share their stories about being a part of the automotive industry.

From Kristina Lotz’s article on the Thurston Talk website:

Step into the shiny automotive building at South Puget Sound Community College and right away you will notice something that may be unexpected. It could be the spacious size of the building the program moved into just over seven years ago. Or, it could be the spotlessly clean look that makes you wonder if they really work on cars there. But more than likely, it will be the smiling, energetic female faces you see tirelessly hunched over an engine, working on making bio fuel or checking the electrical systems. Norm Chapman, Professor in the automotive technology department has been teaching at SPSCC for over three decades. Chapman shares that over the past five or six years, the program has become roughly 25 percent female.

“The industry is changing. It’s not a ‘man’s occupation’ anymore,” Norm explains. And, the women have found the program on their own. “Word gets out that women can be successful [in this field] and they have an interest in automotive and they just keep enrolling.”

