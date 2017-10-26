Yamaha Unveils All-New ‘Multi-Wheeler’ At The Tokyo Motor Show

Tomorrow’s Tech (TT) delivers technical information for servicing today’s vehicles to more than 40,000 automotive students enrolled in more than 1,100 technical and vocational schools across the country.



Yamaha’s all-new NIKEN was unveiled recently at the 45th annual Tokyo Motor Show. The large-displacement Leaning Multi-Wheeler (LMW) is powered by a liquid-cooled, in-line, 3-cylinder engine. It is equipped with LMW technology “to reduce the effects of changing ride environments and to deliver a high feeling of stability when cornering,” according to the manufacturer.

Yamaha claims it achieves “excellent performance for spirited and sporty riding on various road surfaces” and the capability to “freely carve through the continuous corners on winding roads.” The body design makes full use of its unique front-end suspension mechanism that pairs 15-inch front wheels with dual-tube upside down forks that visually accentuate the machine’s sporty nature.



Yamaha revealed some specs of the new machine, but not many. The bike is 2,150 mm long x 885 mm wide x 1,250 mm tall. The engine is a liquid-cooled, 4-stroke, Fuel injected, DOHC, 4-valve, Inline 3-cylinder. And that is all we know until November.

Yamaha says that more details about NIKEN will be revealed on November 6th at the Yamaha ‘Pioneers of Emotions’ EICMA Press Premiere, which can be viewed live on the Yamaha Facebook website: facebook.com/YamahaMotorEu/.

Source: Yamaha

Article courtesy Motorcycle & Powersports News.