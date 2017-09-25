Tomorrow’s Tech (TT) delivers technical information for servicing today’s vehicles to more than 40,000 automotive students enrolled in more than 1,100 technical and vocational schools across the country.



The super-tough will get tested once more as Yokohama Tire’s three sponsored Spartan Race athletes roll into Lake Tahoe, California, for the 2017 season finale Reebok Spartan Race World Championship on Sept. 30. Yokohama is the Official Tire of the U.S. Spartan Race, the world’s largest obstacle race and endurance brand. The event will air on NBC and also be streamed live on Spartan’s Facebook page.

Yokohama sponsors Spartan Pro Team competitors Faye Stenning and Robert Killian Jr., as well as amateur athlete Laurel Shearer. This season, Killian placed third overall in the men’s U.S Championships, with Stenning coming in fifth and Shearer eighth in the women’s U.S Championships. Heading into the World Championships, they are world-ranked:

Stenning: 3rd overall, 2nd gender, 2nd age, 1,471 points

Killian Jr.: 9th overall, 3rd gender, 1st age, 1,459 points

Shearer: 53rd overall, 20th gender, 5th age, 1,395 points

“It’s unbelievable to see these amazing athletes in action,” said Fardad Niknam, Yokohama Tire director of segment development. “Faye, Robert and Laurel always compete extremely hard and battle till the end. All roads lead to Lake Tahoe and they’ll give it their all at the World Championships. That’s why we’re proud to support them.”

One of the many obstacle course strength-based challenges they face is the “Yokohama Tire Flip,” where Spartan competitors must flip large Yokohama tires, which can weigh between 200 and 400 pounds. “It isn’t just a test of strength,” said Stenning, “it requires real strategy, too.”

Spectators can test try their tire-flipping ability as well in the Yokohama Tire Flip Festival Challenge at the Yokohama booth. Stenning and Killian will be at the booth for a meet and greet from 1-2 p.m.

“The World Championships is the race I’ve spent all year focusing on,” said Stenning, who finished third at the 2016 World Championships. “I’m going to leave everything I have on the course and walk away with no regrets.”

Niknam said Yokohama’s partnership with Spartan helps drive brand awareness for its GEOLANDAR line of light truck tires,­ including the new GEOLANDAR M/T G003, by reaching out to a new, passionate audience. “Obstacle racing is one of the hottest new sports around and the Spartan community is leading the way. They are a great group to market our rugged truck tires to.”