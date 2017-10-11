Youth Automotive Training Center Welcomes Class Of 2018

Tomorrow’s Tech (TT) delivers technical information for servicing today’s vehicles to more than 40,000 automotive students enrolled in more than 1,100 technical and vocational schools across the country.



The Youth Automotive Training Center (YATC) in Deerfield Beach, FL, offers a basic automotive repair training program.

From a recent article on The Miami Times website:

Recently, 30 young men and women between the ages of 16 and 21 took a step on a new course for their lives by attending the first day of school at the Youth Automotive Training Center (YATC). Many of these youth come from troubled or disadvantaged backgrounds and will now spend the next nine months gearing up for a better future after graduating as part of the YATC Class of 2018.

