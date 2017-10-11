Career/Youth Automotive Training Center (YATC)
Youth Automotive Training Center Welcomes Class Of 2018

The Youth Automotive Training Center (YATC) in Deerfield Beach, FL, offers a basic automotive repair training program.

From a recent article on The Miami Times website:

Recently, 30 young men and women between the ages of 16 and 21 took a step on a new course for their lives by attending the first day of school at the Youth Automotive Training Center (YATC). Many of these youth come from troubled or disadvantaged backgrounds and will now spend the next nine months gearing up for a better future after graduating as part of the YATC Class of 2018.

Click HERE to read the entire article about the Youth Automotive Training Center (YATC) on The Miami Times website.

