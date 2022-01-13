 1,300-HP Compound Turbo 6.6L LLY Duramax Engine
Video
Search
Podcasts
Webinars
Contests
Mind Games
Courses
Subscribe
Contact Us
Connect with us
Tomorrows Technician

on

1,300-HP Compound Turbo 6.6L LLY Duramax Engine

on

1947 Fargo With A Compound Turbo 12V 6BT Cummins Engine

on

Compound Turbo 6.6L Duramax Engine In A Hearse

on

Coolstand- A 5.9L 12-Valve Cummins Engine
ACDelco TV Series
VIDEO: Selecting The Right ACDelco Spark Plug

VIDEO: ACDelco Starter and Alternators

High under-hood temps, increased power demands and vibration can damage alternators or starters. Sponsored by ACDelco.

VIDEO: Replacement Long Block Engines

Don’t settle for “almost” - it matters where the engine is manufactured or remanufactured. Sponsored by ACDelco.

Featured Widget Image

Featured Video

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement
play

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement

Sell the complete job up front. This video is sponsored by Continental.

Maintenance IQ: Installing An Oil Filter (VIDEO) Video
play

Maintenance IQ: Installing An Oil Filter (VIDEO)

Tech IQ: Getting Rid of Code P0315 Video
play

Tech IQ: Getting Rid of Code P0315

Featured Widget Image

Featured Course

New Variable Valve Timing Course Available On T2U

New Variable Valve Timing Course Available On T2U

Learn how VVT works, why it sometimes doesn't and how to service the system. This course is sponsored by Cloyes.

Variable Valve Timing Courses

Variable Valve Timing

Servicing a Tire Assembly Courses

Servicing a Tire Assembly

Advertisement

Trending Now

Duramax 6.6L Turbocharger Replacement

Underhood: Duramax 6.6L Turbocharger Replacement
Understanding Belt-In-Oil Timing Systems

Underhood: Understanding Belt-In-Oil Timing Systems
Understanding Audi TPMS

Undercar: Understanding Audi TPMS

News: Mitchell 1 Names ‘Thank You Thursdays’ Winners
Shock and Strut Tips

Undercar: Shock and Strut Tips
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Tags

Alignment ase ase certification AVI Battery Brake pads Brakes Continental diagnostics diesel Diesel Engine engine engine build Ford Lifestyle mindgames Mind Games NASCAR oil quiz racing Ride of the Week scholarship scholarships SEMA Service Advisor SkillsUSA Snap-on Spark Plug spark plugs Specialty Tools Standard Motor Products (SMP) suspension TechForce Foundation technical video Technical Videos Tech Videos tires Tools Toyota tpms training transmission Undercover WIX Filters
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

Diesel

1,300-HP Compound Turbo 6.6L LLY Duramax Engine

Find out what makes this engine/truck combo special!
Advertisement
 

on

Courtesy of Engine Builder.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

The 6.6L Duramax engine can’t be understated when it comes to diesel racing applications. Not only is the engine easily upgradable to be a powerhouse, it’s also very lightweight. At only 835 lbs. dry, the older LLY model of the 6.6L is a notable option for diesel engine builders looking for a formidable racing build.

Pairing a single cab truck with no bed and the lightweight diesel engine produces even stronger results without extreme alterations needing to take place. That’s exactly what Cameron Davis did when he decided to build this drag truck – now owned by Ethan Snider of Unleashed Diesel Performance. A polished black coating and SOTA Novakane wheels make the truck easy on the eyes, and it’s just as impressive under the hood.

The powerhouse truck currently gets anywhere from 800-1,300 hp over five different levels of tuning done by Danville Performance. Also from Danville is the fully built competition Allison transmission with all billet shafts and a Limitless Diesel kit. All machining and assembly of the engine was done by Wagler Competition.

The engine features a factory LLY block bored .020˝ over, Ross forged pistons, Total Seal piston rings, Wagler billet rods, Wagler valve springs and pushrods, Manton rocker arms, ported LLY heads, ARP 625 head studs and hardware, a Callies billet crank, a Suncoast billet flywheel, and a billet girdle.

Just like its older brother the LBZ, the LLY didn’t come with stock lift pumps on the engine. For this build, an Airdog 200gph lift pump with a 15-gallon fuel cell was added. Exergy Performance 200% over injectors and a 14mm race pump also help to bolster the fuel intake.

LLY Duramax trucks have also been known for overheating issues. This was solved by adding a Wagler billet water pump, an aluminum racing radiator and a Mishimoto intercooler.

The truck at one time boasted a triple turbo setup, but didn’t run correctly to the standards of the owner. Now the turbo system consists of a BorgWarner S476/87/1.10 over a Forced Inductions S491/102/1.32 with custom fabrication piping done by Werhli Custom Fabrication.

Diesel of the Week is sponsored by AMSOIL. If you have an engine you’d like to highlight in this series, please email Engine Builder Editor Greg Jones at [email protected]

Advertisement
In this article:, , ,
Click to comment

Diesel: Turbocharged VP44 5.9L Cummins Engine

Diesel: Turbocharged 6.6L LMM Duramax Engine Build

Diesel: Dallaire’s Compound Turbo 5.9L Cummins Engine

Diesel: Compound Turbo 6.6L LB7 Duramax Engine

Advertisement
Connect
Tomorrows Technician