 1,400-Horsepower Turbocharged LB7 Duramax

Diesel

Check out this masterpiece!

Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Courtesy of Engine Builder by Evan Laux

Daman Perry has built a lot for himself in the short time he’s been in the diesel industry. The Orange County native moved to Fort Dodge, IA in 2011 and quickly earned his diesel technology degree from Iowa Central Community College. He began working for a company called Highway Truck Equipment where he’d complete welding, wiring and fabrication work on plow trucks and other vehicles.

On the side, Perry started working on co-worker’s diesel trucks in the parking lot. As more and more requests came in, he borrowed a friend’s driveway to complete more work. It eventually got to the point where Perry was working past midnight most nights after his full-time job, so he promptly left his place of work and opened his own business.

DP Customs opened its doors in 2019 and Perry hasn’t looked back. The shop does everything from oil changes to brake jobs to head gasket work and Allison transmission builds. Many of the guys that walk through the door are looking for performance upgrades for their drag racing and pulling trucks. Perry uses his personal truck as a sort of “mascot” to show what can be done at the shop.

Click Here To Read The Full Article

Diesel

Compound-Turbo 5.9L Cummins Powered Mercedes Unimog

This unique 5.9L Cummins engine will be the powerplant for a 1965 Mercedes Unimog utility truck. Check it out!

Courtesy of Engine Builder, By Evan Laux

We can confidently say that Jeff McCord of LinCo Diesel Performance knows his way around a diesel engine. He’s made a name for himself building some pretty badass diesel engines for customers, a few of which have been featured in our diesel of the week series in years prior. He also won our America’s Best (diesel) Engine Shop award in 2021, has shown us the difference between a Mild and a Wild engine build at his shop, and given engine builders a load of useful educational content via our LinCo Lessons series.

