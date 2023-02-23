 1,500-Horsepower LB7 Duramax Engine

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Tomorrows Technician
Dedicated to Today's Automotive Students
Diesel

1,500-Horsepower LB7 Duramax Engine

The remarkable part of this engine is that even driving down the street, Rick Fletes is able to get about 30 mpg.

Tomorrow's Technician Staff
By Tomorrow's Technician Staff

Courtesy of Engine Builder, by Evan Laux

Related Articles

California native Ricardo (Rick) Fletes has been diesel drag racing for close to 20 years, and in that time, he’s made quite the name for himself. Tied closely to his name is the 1970 Chevrolet Chevelle that he’s campaigned on the drag strip since 2008 – although it’s not your ordinary Chevelle. Fletes’ ride is powered by a powerful LB7 Duramax engine.

The diesel engine was first dropped into the Chevelle in 2009 after it was removed from his ’02 pickup. Since then, he’s put somewhere in the realm of 150,000 miles on the car in the last 14 years while he’s ran his shop, RFG Diesel Performance. The goal was always to make something that Fletes could drive around anywhere with his wife and kids and not have to worry about it breaking down or buying special fuel. The remarkable part of this engine is that even driving down the street, Fletes is able to get about 30 mpg.  

Fletes and the team typically run the Duramax at about 1,500 horsepower, but they have tunes for it anywhere between 1,000 and 1,800 horse. At 4,600 lbs. it’s hit an 8.70 quarter mile ET at 160 mph and consistently records 60 ft. times at around 1.30 seconds. To get numbers like that, you obviously need something built-up pretty good, and that’s exactly what Fletes has done.

The block, crank and heads are factory, bone stock as they came from a wrecked truck; in fact, the heads and valves have never had a valve job even after 200,000 miles. Most of the other internal parts came from SoCal Diesel, who RFG Diesel uses for a lot of their builds. The list includes SoCal Diesel springs, pushrods, camshaft, and connecting rods.

Click Here To Read The Full Article

You May Also Like

Diesel

6.0L Powerstroke Swapped F100

Under this hood is a 6.0L Powerstroke that makes 700 horsepower on fuel and nearly 1,000 on one shot of nitrous.

Tomorrow's Technician Staff
By Tomorrow's Technician Staff

Courtesy of Engine Builder

Here at Engine Builder, we’ve seen a lot of impressive engine swaps over the years. And we’ve found that some classic vehicles are given the resto-mod treatment more than others, whether that be to their iconic appeal or reliability. One of those vehicles is the Ford F100 — once known as the ultimate utility vehicle for transporting, hauling, towing, and delivering goods back in the 1950s, the F100 is today more-often-than-not restored for use in a performance setting.

Read Full Article

More Diesel Posts
1,500-Horsepower Cummins Enforcer Engine

This ’18 Ram 2500 is the definition of a “sleeper build.” Business on the outside, performance on the inside.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Turbocharged 6.0L Powerstroke Engine

This turbocharged 6.0L was a sight to see at the Ultimate Callout Challenge. Check it out!

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
7.1L Twin-Turbo Duramax Engine

Under this hood is a 7.1L Duramax engine with a unique twin-turbo setup. Check it out!

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
2,200 Horsepower 6.4L “Shredder” Series Cummins Engine

Check out this 2,200 horsepower machine!

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff

Other Posts

Engine Builder’s Dream Engine Giveaway

Engine Builder magazine will be giving away an 800+ horsepower Twin-Supercharged Small Block Ford engine to one lucky winner.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
2,000 Horsepower Single-turbo 6.7l Cummins Engine

This particular engine was built by LinCo Diesel Performance for owner Daniel Hargrove. Check it out!

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Turbocharged 1,500-Horsepower 6.7L Cummins Engine

Shop owner Karry Latropoulos’ turbocharged and nitrous-boosted 6.7L Cummins is pretty awesome! Check it out!

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Compound Turbo 6.0L Powerstroke-Swapped R35 GT-R

Check out this insane 6.0L Powerstroke-powered GT-R!

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff