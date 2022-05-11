1,900-Plus HP LML Duramax Engine

Click Here to Read More

After trial and error and a lot of lessons along the way, Morey Logue made it his goal to hit 2,000 horsepower with his 6.6L LML Duramax engine, a feat that only a few have conquered. He hasn’t made it quite yet, but he’s about as close as he could be.

Logue moved out to Layton, Utah, just outside of Salt Lake City, two years ago, and he began working at Interstate Diesel Performance as a technician. It’s a one-stop shop that does everything from oil changes to performance overhauls. However, his current stint at Interstate isn’t where his project began.

“Way back in like 2010, a buddy of mine had a 12-valve Cummins, and I think my interest started around then as it did for a lot of people when they found out you could pull the fuel plate out of it to give it some more horsepower,” Logue says. “That was pretty cool, and we did a lot of tinkering on it. A year later, I bought my first Duramax.”