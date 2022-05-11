 1,900-Plus HP LML Duramax Engine -
Diesel

1,900-Plus HP LML Duramax Engine

With aspirations of a 2,000-horsepower 6.6L LML Duramax engine, Morey Logue is just on the verge of hitting his goal.
on

Courtesy of Engine Builder.

After trial and error and a lot of lessons along the way, Morey Logue made it his goal to hit 2,000 horsepower with his 6.6L LML Duramax engine, a feat that only a few have conquered. He hasn’t made it quite yet, but he’s about as close as he could be.

Logue moved out to Layton, Utah, just outside of Salt Lake City, two years ago, and he began working at Interstate Diesel Performance as a technician. It’s a one-stop shop that does everything from oil changes to performance overhauls. However, his current stint at Interstate isn’t where his project began.

“Way back in like 2010, a buddy of mine had a 12-valve Cummins, and I think my interest started around then as it did for a lot of people when they found out you could pull the fuel plate out of it to give it some more horsepower,” Logue says. “That was pretty cool, and we did a lot of tinkering on it. A year later, I bought my first Duramax.”

Over the next couple years, Logue bought and worked on a Cummins before focusing on other things. However, he was drawn back into the diesel world rather quickly.

“A buddy of mine had the Duramax I have now sitting in his barn for maybe two years or so,” he says. “I knew the thing was supposed to be pretty fast, so we discussed it for a while, then I finally made the deal.”

Click Here To Read The Full Article

In this article:, , ,
