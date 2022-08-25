1952 Chevy With A 6.7l Cummins Engine

Courtesy of Engine Builder

We saw a ton of established names out at the Ultimate Callout Challenge this year, but it’s just as cool to see some newer talent hit the track and show off their sweet rides. We met a few guys competing in the Outlaw Diesel Super Series that we knew we had to talk to. One of them was Mickey Unverzagt.

Unverzagt is the co-owner of Dynamic Diesel Performance, a shop in Iowa City, IA that provides diesel repair, fabrication and performance upgrade services. His recent drag-truck build is surely a representation of those services, and a wicked cool marketing tool for the business. His patinaed ’52 Chevy is a strikingly restored vintage pickup on the outside and a strict, down-to-business drag truck on the inside — complete with a decked-out 6.7L Cummins powerplant under the hood.

Remarkably enough, the restoration and performance overhaul of the truck only took a few years despite it being a bone-stock, dilapidated roller the team bought for $500 off of Craigslist. At that point when the truck was purchased 12 years ago, it was completely rusted out and had been sitting in a field in Wisconsin for around 30 years. Little by little, Unverzagt, his father Mike, and Dynamic Diesel co-owner Charlie Morse pieced together parts and components until it became what it is today.