 1974 Federal With Dual Cummins Engines
Video
Search
Podcasts
Webinars
Contests
Mind Games
Courses
Subscribe
Contact Us
Connect with us
Tomorrows Technician

on

1974 Federal With Dual Cummins Engines

on

Compound Turbo LML Duramax

on

Chris Patterson's Triple-Turbo 6.7L Cummins Engine

on

3,000-HP LLY Duramax Engine
ACDelco TV Series
VIDEO: Selecting The Right ACDelco Spark Plug

VIDEO: ACDelco Starter and Alternators

High under-hood temps, increased power demands and vibration can damage alternators or starters. Sponsored by ACDelco.

VIDEO: Replacement Long Block Engines

Don’t settle for “almost” - it matters where the engine is manufactured or remanufactured. Sponsored by ACDelco.

Featured Widget Image

Featured Video

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement
play

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement

Sell the complete job up front. This video is sponsored by Continental.

Turbocharger Overview and Common Weak Points (VIDEO) Video
play

Turbocharger Overview and Common Weak Points (VIDEO)

What Techs Can Learn From Inspecting Tie Rod Ends (Video) Video
play

What Techs Can Learn From Inspecting Tie Rod Ends (Video)

Featured Widget Image

Featured Course

New Variable Valve Timing Course Available On T2U

New Variable Valve Timing Course Available On T2U

Learn how VVT works, why it sometimes doesn't and how to service the system. This course is sponsored by Cloyes.

Variable Valve Timing Courses

Variable Valve Timing

Servicing a Tire Assembly Courses

Servicing a Tire Assembly

Advertisement

Trending Now

CV Joint Replacement Tips

Undercar: CV Joint Replacement Tips
Air Management For The FSI V6 And V8 Engines

Underhood: Air Management For The FSI V6 And V8 Engines
Mercedes-Benz Engine Oil Leaks

Underhood: Mercedes-Benz Engine Oil Leaks
Diagnosing Diagnostic Codes

Automotive: Diagnosing Diagnostic Codes
ABS/ESC False Activation Diagnostics

Undercar: ABS/ESC False Activation Diagnostics
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Tags

Alignment AMSOIL ase Autolite AVI B'laster Battery Brake pads Brakes Continental diagnostics Diesel Engine engine engine build Ford Lifestyle Mind Games mindgames NASCAR oil quiz Ride of the Week scholarship scholarships SEMA Service Advisor Snap-on Spark Plug spark plugs Specialty Tools Standard Motor Products (SMP) suspension TechForce Foundation technical video Technical Videos Tech Videos tires Tools Toyota tpms training transmission Undercover Winner Wednesday WIX Filters
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

Diesel

1974 Federal With Dual Cummins Engines

This truck defines power in the front and utility in the back. Check it out!
Advertisement
 

on

Courtesy of Engine Builder

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

Something we see a lot of in the diesel community are custom-built trucks. These one-off creations are typically dedicated to a specific person or application, and often represent important life events. These symbolic builds personify the truck and give it more character than your average run-of-the-mill machine.

Enter Steve Darnell and his truck named “Iron Rod.” The 1947 Federal looks like it came through a time machine, especially next to all of the other modern diesel machines we saw at the Ultimate Callout Challenge this year. Iron Rod is special, not only for aesthetics, but also for the fact that it boasts not one, but two powerful Cummins engines. One powers the truck, and the other powers a Lincoln SA200 welder mounted to the bed of the vehicle.

Darnell is the owner of WelderUp, a complete, custom fabrication shop specializing in one-of-a-kind vehicles located in Las Vegas. He also stars in the popular TV reality series Vegas Rat Rods on the Discovery channel, which details the WelderUp crew’s escapades and awesome builds.

Growing up in the steel industry and being an iron worker for 12 years prior to focusing on welding, Darnell learned all there is to know about metalwork, and it became an important part of his life. When the opportunity came, he knew he wanted to build something that represented the grit and ingenuity of the industry.

Click Here To Read The Full Article

Advertisement
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

Diesel: 460 CID Billet Aluminum Duramax Engine

Diesel: Single-Turbo 5.9L Cummins Engine

Diesel: UCC Record-Setting 6.7L Cummins Engine

Diesel: Diesel Engine Fuel Systems and Injector Setups

Advertisement
Connect
Tomorrows Technician