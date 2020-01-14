Categories
Tools

Lang Tools Offers 2-Piece Hose Removal/Installer Set

Designed for separating hoses from their flange such as radiator, heater, turbo and intake ducting.

Lang Hose Removal Tools

The new Lang Tools 2-piece Hose Removal/Installer Set (#854) is manufactured in the USA and features a rounded profile, which reduces the chances of gouging or puncturing hoses and mating connectors — especially aluminum or brass.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

Designed for separating hoses from their flange such as radiator, heater, turbo and intake ducting, the set includes both a straight tip for exerting force in a forward pushing motion and a 150-degree curved tip for exerting force in a pulling motion. An ergonomic hard plastic handle allows for a secure grip.

For more information, visit langtools.com

Tomorrow's Technician Staff

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff

Tomorrow’s Tech (TT) delivers technical information for servicing today’s vehicles to more than 40,000 automotive students enrolled in more than 1,100 technical and vocational schools across the country.