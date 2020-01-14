The new Lang Tools 2-piece Hose Removal/Installer Set (#854) is manufactured in the USA and features a rounded profile, which reduces the chances of gouging or puncturing hoses and mating connectors — especially aluminum or brass.
Lang Tools Offers 2-Piece Hose Removal/Installer Set
Designed for separating hoses from their flange such as radiator, heater, turbo and intake ducting.
Designed for separating hoses from their flange such as radiator, heater, turbo and intake ducting, the set includes both a straight tip for exerting force in a forward pushing motion and a 150-degree curved tip for exerting force in a pulling motion. An ergonomic hard plastic handle allows for a secure grip.
