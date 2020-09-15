2005-2010 Ford Mustang Alignment

Article courtesy Brake & Front End.

In 2005, Ford introduced a new Mustang with an all-new platform and clean-sheet design. While the formula of a live axle rear and MacPherson strut front end were the same from the previous model, Ford refined the design. These changes made for a vehicle that is easier to align and diagnose compared to the previous generation. Rear Suspension This live axle rear suspension provides the benefits of reduced cost and weight over heavier, more expensive independent rear suspensions. The Mustang uses a live rear axle mounted on the vehicle with three links and a Panhard rod. None of the angles are adjustable, but this does not mean that this is a “two wheel” alignment. The thrust angle is critical to aligning the front suspension. Also, it is an indication of the health of the bushings in the control arms. Front Control Arms Mustang makes use of an independent MacPherson-strut front suspension with reverse “L” lower control arms. On this generation of Mustang, the control and steering arms are designed to deform in the event of contact with a curb or other obstruction. Compare measurements like setback.

The ball joint on these Mustangs is non-serviceable and the entire control arm must be replaced. The ball joint has a deflection limit of 0.3 mm (0.012”). These loaded ball joints can be tested by pulling up and down on the control arm while the suspension is loaded. If you can feel any movement, chances are the joint is worn out. Control Arm Bushings The front lower control arms also use a “Hydro” or hydraulic rubber bushing in the rear mount. Bushings in the front control arms can change the camber and caster by ± 1.0º or more if they are worn. Visually inspect the bushings, looking for any cracks or separation of the rubber from the shaft and shells. Drivers may comment they hear a grunt, creak or chirp noise while driving over bumps. This is a sign of a bad lower control arm bushing. This noise is different than a noise caused by a worn sway bar or upper strut mount. Strut mounts and sway bars will make a clicking or popping noise on these Mustangs. Upper Strut Mounts Stock upper strut mounts are non-adjustable, but there are aftermarket strut mounts that are adjustable. Some aftermarket mounts can give an additional ±2.0º of caster or camber. These parts are helpful when aligning vehicles that have been lowered up to 3”.

