Video
2020 Honda Civic Front Camera Calibration (VIDEO)
How to perform a front camera calibration on a 2020 Honda Civic.
Joe Keene, automotive content video producer at Babcox Media, performs a front camera calibration on a 2020 Honda Civic.
This video is sponsored by Hunter Engineering Co.