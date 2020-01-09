Click Here to Read More

WIN is committed to financially supporting females who demonstrate their desire to excel in the field of collision repair through the WIN Scholarship Program. WIN offers scholarships that provide tuition assistance, educational opportunities and enrichment events to qualified applicants.

The program for 2020 will offer the College Student Tuition and Conference Scholarship Award. This scholarship is presented to students enrolled in a post-secondary collision repair technology program. Each recipient will receive a $1,000 scholarship to continue their post-secondary education in collision repair and a one-year WIN membership. Some recipients will also receive registration and travel expenses to attend the 2020 WIN Educational Conference in May 3-5, 2020 – Hyatt Regency, Newport Beach, Calif.

“WIN understands that the cost of education, or continued education, has the potential to be a hurdle for students,” says Debbie Menz, 2020 co-chair of the sponsorship committee. “But with the support of our sponsors and members, WIN is able to offer scholarships and financial assistance to multiple female students each year to help them advance in the collision repair industry.” In 2019 WIN provided scholarships and conference registrations for nine eligible collision repair students.