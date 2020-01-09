Connect with us

WIN Scholarship Program Opens 2020 Applications

 

on

WIN (Women’s Industry Network) is accepting applications for its 2020 scholarship through January 31, 2020.

WIN is committed to financially supporting females who demonstrate their desire to excel in the field of collision repair through the WIN Scholarship Program. WIN offers scholarships that provide tuition assistance, educational opportunities and enrichment events to qualified applicants.

The program for 2020 will offer the College Student Tuition and Conference Scholarship Award. This scholarship is presented to students enrolled in a post-secondary collision repair technology program. Each recipient will receive a $1,000 scholarship to continue their post-secondary education in collision repair and a one-year WIN membership. Some recipients will also receive registration and travel expenses to attend the 2020 WIN Educational Conference in May 3-5, 2020 – Hyatt Regency, Newport Beach, Calif.

“WIN understands that the cost of education, or continued education, has the potential to be a hurdle for students,” says Debbie Menz, 2020 co-chair of the sponsorship committee. “But with the support of our sponsors and members, WIN is able to offer scholarships and financial assistance to multiple female students each year to help them advance in the collision repair industry.”  In 2019 WIN provided scholarships and conference registrations for nine eligible collision repair students.

2019 scholarship recipients include:

  • Jennifer Evon, Tennessee College of Applied Technology in Crossville, Tenn.
  • Nicole Gutierrez, Washburn Tech in Topeka, Kan.
  • Heather Hawkins, Lake Technical College in Eustis, Fla.
  • Tamara Meyers, Lake Technical College in Eustis, Fla.
  • Savannah Moran, Walla Walla Community College in Walla Walla, Wash.
  • Cheyenne Purchase, Metropolitan Community College in Omaha, Neb.
  • Hannah Quinteros, Washburn Institute of Technology in Topeka, Kan.
  • Lillian Reed, College of Southern Idaho in Twin Falls, Idaho.
  • Jennifer Watson, Texas State Technical College in Waco, Texas.

Scholarship recipients will also have the opportunity to be mentored by a member of the WIN Board of Directors or a 2020 recipient of the Most Influential Women (MIW) award, which will also be presented at the 2020 WIN Educational Conference.

The deadline for applications is January 31, 2020. To acquire an application, please contact Debbie Menz ([email protected]).

For scholarship requirement details and submission instructions, or other information on WIN visit thewomensindustrynetwork.site-ym.com/page/Scholarship.

