2021 Mitchell 1 Educator Of The Year Named

Michael Clark, automotive technology instructor at Bates Technical College in Tacoma, Washington, has been named the Mitchell 1 Educator of the Year. Each year, Mitchell 1 recognizes one of the nation’s top teachers for their commitment to educational excellence in the automotive repair industry.

As the 2021 recipient, Clark will receive a one-year complimentary subscription to Mitchell 1’s ProDemand diagnostic, estimating and auto repair information software for his school, a three-year membership in the North American Council of Automotive Teachers (NACAT), a check for $500 and a $200 Snap-on gift card.

“Michael Clark’s excellent career experience and reputation as an automotive instructor make him an outstanding choice to receive this year’s Mitchell 1 Educator of the Year honor,” said Nick DiVerde, senior marketing director, Mitchell 1. “We’re pleased to recognize Michael’s dedication to helping develop skilled professionals for the car care industry, and we extend our sincerest congratulations to him on this achievement.”

Michael Clark

Clark started in the automotive industry when he was in high school, working in a service station. He attended UTI in Phoenix, Arizona and graduated in 1994 with honors and an associate’s degree in automotive and diesel technology. He worked as a diesel technician for five years before becoming a drivability and electrical technician. In 2006, he got into service management and in 2010 he had the opportunity to own his own automotive transport business. He continued in that area until the end of 2011 when he became an automotive instructor. Clark loves racing, so when he’s not in the classroom he enjoys participating the NW Pro 4 Trucks and the NW Bump to Pass series.

Selection criteria for the Mitchell 1 Educator of the Year award require that a master automotive technician excel on all ASE automotive tests, including A1 – A8 (Engine Repair, Automatic Transmission/Transaxle, Manual Drive Train and Axles, Suspension and Steering, Brakes, Electrical/Electronic Systems, Heating and Air Conditioning, Engine Performance) and the L1 (Advanced Engine Performance Exam).