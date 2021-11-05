 2021 National Excellence In Training Awards -
News

2021 National Excellence In Training Awards

 

on

In a virtual session on October 28, ATMC announced the latest winners of its prestigious National Excellence in Training Awards. Dave Milne, ATMC President, hosted the event and presented the following awards:

Grand Award – For the fifth time, Motorcoach Industries takes home the top award, this year for their “Motorcoach Technician Level Certificate Program.” This motor coach-specific program consists of three levels of training, starting with self-paced training delivered via LMS and followed by time at the national training center where the tech must demonstrate knowledge and learn required competency skills. (Submitted by Scott Crawford)

Award –  Allison Transmission is a second-time winner with their “Train-the-Trainer” program.The benefits of this program are realized throughout the Allison service network, producing Allison Accredited trainers capable of managing the entire training process, from planning through delivery and administrative follow-up. (Submitted by Todd Dawn)

Award – Great Dane wins for their “Aftermarket Certified Technician Program.” This comprehensive, self-paced training program is for individuals employed as trailer technicians involved in the manufacture, maintenance, repair and modification of ffat-bed, dry van and refrigerated trailers, and truck bodies. (Submitted by Colin Duncan)

