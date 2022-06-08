2022 ‘B’laster Instructor Of The Year’ Announced

For the fourth year in a row, B’laster Corporation and Tomorrow’s Tech have covered the country to look for the best of the best – automotive and technology instructors at high schools, vo-tech programs and community colleges who think outside of the toolbox.

This year, B’laster (from Cleveland, OH) and Tomorrow’s Tech (from Akron, OH) just had to look in their own backyards.

Jerry Koenig, Power Equipment and Diesel Technology instructor at Cuyahoga Valley Career Center in Brecksville, OH, has been named the 2022 winner of the Instructor of the Year Program, presented by B’laster and Tomorrow’s Technician.

B’laster – makers of the #1-selling penetrant, PB B’laster – announced the winner of its fourth annual B’laster ‘Instructor of the Year’ search: Jerry Koenig from Cuyahoga Valley Career Center in Brecksville, OH. You can read Jerry’s story HERE.

In addition to Koenig, the remaining Instructor of the Year finalists were:

Michael Broud, Heritage High School, Palm Bay, FL;

Austin Thorson, Elkhorn Area High School, Elkhorn, WI;

Charlie Rose, Waltham High School, Waltham, MA;

John Stratton, Oneida-Herkemer-Madison BOCES, New Hartford, NY; and

Thomas Chandler, Laurens District 55 High School, Laurens, SC.

“Jerry’s commitment to his students is inspiring,” said Randy Pindor, President & Chief Executive Officer of B’laster. “We appreciate his service to his country, his school and his dedication to helping to produce the most qualified future technicians. It’s great to have him as a partner in this industry.”