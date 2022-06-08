Automotive: Hard Parts Hunting
Instructor of the Year
2022 ‘B’laster Instructor Of The Year’ Announced
Jerry Koenig, instructor at Cuyahoga Valley Career Center in Brecksville, OH, is the 2022 champion.
For the fourth year in a row, B’laster Corporation and Tomorrow’s Tech have covered the country to look for the best of the best – automotive and technology instructors at high schools, vo-tech programs and community colleges who think outside of the toolbox.
This year, B’laster (from Cleveland, OH) and Tomorrow’s Tech (from Akron, OH) just had to look in their own backyards.
B’laster – makers of the #1-selling penetrant, PB B’laster – announced the winner of its fourth annual B’laster ‘Instructor of the Year’ search: Jerry Koenig from Cuyahoga Valley Career Center in Brecksville, OH. You can read Jerry’s story HERE.
In addition to Koenig, the remaining Instructor of the Year finalists were:
- Michael Broud, Heritage High School, Palm Bay, FL;
- Austin Thorson, Elkhorn Area High School, Elkhorn, WI;
- Charlie Rose, Waltham High School, Waltham, MA;
- John Stratton, Oneida-Herkemer-Madison BOCES, New Hartford, NY; and
- Thomas Chandler, Laurens District 55 High School, Laurens, SC.
“Jerry’s commitment to his students is inspiring,” said Randy Pindor, President & Chief Executive Officer of B’laster. “We appreciate his service to his country, his school and his dedication to helping to produce the most qualified future technicians. It’s great to have him as a partner in this industry.”
B’laster will present Koenig with B’laster products for his classroom, a $1,000 donation to the school’s automotive program, a $500 Visa gift card for himself, and a one-of-a-kind B’laster Instructor of the Year trophy.
“B’laster is proud to support automotive instructors around the country who are thinking ‘outside the toolbox,’” Pindor said. “Vocational education is an important piece of the education puzzle and we are honored to celebrate its successes. Congratulations to Jerry and all of our finalists.”
Previous winners include Bob Mauger from Corona High School in Corona, CA (2021), Ed Martin from Pickens Technical College in Aurora, CO (2020) and Joe Mendola from Gaither High School in Tampa, FL (2019).
For more information about the Instructor of the Year program or other products, visit B’lasterProducts.com.