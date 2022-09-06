2022 SEMA Scholarship, Loan Forgiveness Award Winners Announced

The SEMA Memorial Scholarship Fund issued a total of $297,250 in scholarships and loan forgiveness awards to help 119 individuals who currently work for, or are planning to pursue careers in, the automotive aftermarket industry.



“The SEMA Scholarship Program receives some incredibly impressive applications from students every year,” said Chris Standifer, SEMA manager of recognition programs. “This year’s applications were especially noteworthy. The accomplishments, dedication, and passion that came through the applications was remarkable. We’re pleased and honored to be able to support so many individuals through the program.”



The SEMA Memorial Scholarship Program was established in 1984 to help support the future of the automotive aftermarket industry. Since its inception, more than $3 million has been awarded to deserving students. One of the primary criteria for scholarship recipients is that the winner must have clearly demonstrated a passion for the automotive industry.

