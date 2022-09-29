 245-Piece Heavy-Duty Tool Set From Dynamic
Tools & Products

245-Piece Heavy-Duty Tool Set From Dynamic

A variety of extensions, handles and ratchets are included as well as combination wrenches, pliers and screwdrivers.
on

Dynamic offers a 245-piece heavy-duty mechanic master tool set, featuring a wide range of industrial-quality tools at a budget-sensitive price. Included in the set are a variety of 1/4″, 3/8″ and 1/2″ drive sockets in both metric and SAE sizes with regular and deep length selections, plus impact sockets. A variety of extensions, handles and ratchets are included for use with the sockets. The set also contains numerous combination wrenches, pliers and screwdrivers.

The 245-piece set is available with a high-quality 42” roller cabinet. The cabinet has 12 drawers on ball bearing slides and a seven-piece foam tray organizer system, providing a convenient, easy-to-use storage solution. The set is backed by a limited lifetime warranty through Gray Tools, the parent company of Dynamic.

To learn more, visit shopdynamictools.com.

