Undercar: Diagnosing And Repairing Wheel Bearing Noise
Tools & Products
245-Piece Heavy-Duty Tool Set From Dynamic
A variety of extensions, handles and ratchets are included as well as combination wrenches, pliers and screwdrivers.
Dynamic offers a 245-piece heavy-duty mechanic master tool set, featuring a wide range of industrial-quality tools at a budget-sensitive price. Included in the set are a variety of 1/4″, 3/8″ and 1/2″ drive sockets in both metric and SAE sizes with regular and deep length selections, plus impact sockets. A variety of extensions, handles and ratchets are included for use with the sockets. The set also contains numerous combination wrenches, pliers and screwdrivers.
The 245-piece set is available with a high-quality 42” roller cabinet. The cabinet has 12 drawers on ball bearing slides and a seven-piece foam tray organizer system, providing a convenient, easy-to-use storage solution. The set is backed by a limited lifetime warranty through Gray Tools, the parent company of Dynamic.
To learn more, visit shopdynamictools.com.