$25 Billion Bounty Puts Hollywood Heists To Shame

It drives my wife crazy, but I love movies about teamwork, cars and robberies. When you cram as many of those elements as possible into one film, I’m in heaven.

“Gone in 60 Seconds,” “The Italian Job” and “Baby Driver” have everything I’m looking for when it comes to escapism – great soundtracks, amazing cars driving recklessly in exotic (heck, even mundane) locations and tempting piles of cash waiting at the end of the job to be stalked and stolen. Plot doesn’t matter so much – in fact, sometimes the less sense the story makes the better.

You know what else doesn’t make sense? The fact that these cinematic heists are chump change compared to the even more incredible amount of car-related cash just sitting there in real life, waiting to be snagged by the right team using the right vehicles – and it’s not even illegal.

According to the Auto Care Fact Book 2020, there’s nearly $25 billion in delayed auto maintenance out there right now. That’s Billion with a B.

The Auto Care Association and IMR Inc. report that in a recent survey, more than 100,000 American households (driving more than 170,000 vehicles) revealed they know that repairs or maintenance need to be performed on their car but have chosen to delay the work.

It’s not the exotic, high buck enhancements that will help cars jump between buildings, outrun F14s and withstand repeated explosions – most jobs are the normal day-to-day procedures that are easy to forget and dangerous to neglect.