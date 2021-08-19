3 Back to School Tips For Every Student Technician

Automotive programs are often avenues to rewarding careers, preparing student technicians to achieve professional success, all while doing something they enjoy. Like so many other learning experiences, auto service training rewards preparation and attention to detail.

While going back to school after the pandemic may seem intimidating at first, returning students have the potential to thrive this year. Are you looking to maximize your training? Keep reading for our 3 essential back-to-school tips. Successful Student Technicians Are Equipped to Learn While proper learning materials are important in ALL back-to-school experiences, they are especially crucial for student technicians. Expect that once you get to your program, you’ll be offered hands on training with the tools and materials that you’ll eventually be using throughout the rest of your career. Knowing this, asking your schools ahead of time about the needed equipment can only help you during your experience.

Connect With Fellow Classmates and Instructors For many, it’s been a while since you’ve last attended class in person. Utilize this time to connect and share ideas with your classmates, as well as instructors that you share common interests with. Take the time to engage with your trainers and instructors and ask questions about their training, the industry and what you’re studying. Everything Takes Time Patience is key. Although some of you might be ready to jump right back in, prioritize the depth of your knowledge. Plan accordingly on how you want to maximize your time and studies. Find time to go over the days training in the evening for maximum absorption. Be patient with your instructors’ learning pace and enjoy the process of becoming skilled just like them!

