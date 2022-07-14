 3,000-HP LLY Duramax Engine
Diesel

3,000-HP LLY Duramax Engine

Brett Deutsch’s Chevy C10 currently holds the record for the fastest diesel-powered Pro Stock truck in the quarter mile.
It’s usually pretty easy to tell the difference between a truck built for racing and a truck build for shows, but every so often, we find one that can fit into both categories. While walking through the endless rows of trucks at UCC, we ran into Brett Deutsch and checked out his truck and perfectly blends power and classiness.

The 1969 Chevy C10 in question is a looker; it’s shiny black paint job and meticulously crafted body make it hard to believe that the truck is over 50 years old. Deutsch’s grandfather gave it to him when he was only 15, and at the time, the truck had a 3-53 Detroit Diesel engine in it. Although the trusty engine was a classic, Deutsch decided to upgrade after a full-body makeover.

The first thing to go in was a 383 stroker engine, but after a few years, he wanted to go bigger. At the age of two, Deutsch’s father started Deutsch’s Truck and Diesel Repair, the shop that would surround him for most of his life. Naturally, this engrained a love for diesel engines that would lead him to put a Duramax LLY under the hood of his Chevy and build it into a crazy fast race truck.

“In the eighth-mile we’ve done 4.61-seconds at 155 mph,” Deutsch said. “And in the quarter mile last year, I let out at the 1,000-ft mark because the truck was starting to go left, we ran 7.28-second at 175 mph.”

The build started with a stock LLY block, but Deutsch found that at 1,000 horsepower the engine was starting to have cylinder warpage issues. On the next attempt the block was half-filled with concrete, but that just led to cracking at the concrete line when the team began bumping up the power.

