48 Technicians Honored At ASE Annual Meeting

Forty-eight automotive professionals were recognized on November 18, 2021, at the Fall Board of Governors meeting of the National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) held at the Scottsdale Resort and Spa in Scottsdale, Arizona. The annual awards banquet spotlights top scorers on the ASE Certification Tests.

Forty-one companies from both OEM and Aftermarket segments sponsored individual technician recognition awards in the Auto, Truck, Collision, Bus, Parts and Service categories, along with awards for instructors. In addition to top scores on the ASE tests, award sponsors look for on-the-job excellence and community service when selecting honorees.

“ASE has recognized the best of the best in our industry for more than 40 years, and this year we honored 48 outstanding individuals from across the nation,” said Tim Zilke, ASE President & CEO. “We couldn’t do this without the support of our award sponsors, who include some of the best-known names in the industry. Their commitment to excellence is reflected in the talented individuals receiving these awards. The enthusiasm and professionalism displayed by our award winners testifies to the high-quality of ASE Certified technicians and specialists. We are proud to have them as part of the ASE family.”