 5.9L Cummins-Swapped Chevy C10
Diesel

5.9L Cummins-Swapped Chevy C10

Underneath this hood is a 5.9L Cummins engine that makes around 800 horsepower. Check it out!
on

Courtesy of Engine Builder

Oftentimes we see diesel guys having to choose between power and appearance, as many of the super-powered diesel competition trucks simply can’t be built to look pretty because of weight restrictions and other factors that may hinder performance. Unfortunately, the two simply don’t mix (in most cases). Yet we still find the occasional show truck from time to time that’s hiding something more under the hood; some diesel guys just can’t help themselves.

We don’t blame them though, especially when the truck in question is a vintage restoration that probably doesn’t have the greatest powerplant. Like we’ve explained in the past, these are some of the best project builds for a proper engine swap. Gas to diesel or the other way around, the result is usually something pretty cool.

Case in point, this fully restored and customized 1969 Chevrolet C10 built by Trevor Lima. The second generation (1967-1972) of General Motors’ C/K series of full-size pickup trucks are some of the most revered vintage trucks in their catalog. Not only were they popular, reliable, and some of the easiest-to-drive classic Chevy trucks, they are simply nice to look at with their iconic design.

