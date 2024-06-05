 5.9L Stock-Appearing Turbo Cummins Engine

Diesel

Find out what's in this diesel engine build!

Tomorrow's Technician Staff
By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Austin Tate’s passion for diesel engines began when a close friend first introduced him to the 24-valve Cummins. This sparked a switch in interest from the Duramax platform to Cummins, and he quickly traded his way up to a first-gen Cummins. Despite limited resources and money at the time, he managed to extract significant horsepower by turning up the pump, adjusting the timing, and making other small tweaks to the engine.

Austin Tate's drag truck

Over time, Austin upgraded to a four-wheel-drive first-gen and dove into the sled pulling community. His journey continued as he traded up to a second-gen with a P-pump for better fuel control, and later a third-gen crew cab long bed, which became his tow vehicle.

When his tow rig broke down, Austin rebuilt the engine with the help of his girlfriend’s father, who owned an engine machine shop. Despite setbacks like a blown turbo, Austin’s determination led him to find affordable solutions online. He bought aftermarket parts online, then machined them to his own specifications and put the turbo back together, seeing great results.

Cummins engine

Austin’s knack for building cost-effective turbos caught the attention of friends, leading to the inception of Tater Built Turbochargers. His initial success selling turbos on Facebook forums soon outgrew his job as a mechanic, prompting him to focus on turbo building full-time. Within months, Austin doubled his output and hired his first employee. His operation grew, eventually requiring a larger shop. Moving into a 40’x60’ space, he significantly increased production capacity and inventory, reducing wait times for customers.

