5 Car Care Products That Give a Glass-Like Shine in Minutes

1). MIRROR SHINE by TORQUE DETAIL

Designed as a wax replacement, Mirror Shine blew us away in terms of effectiveness and was our favorite sealant by far. It was fantastic at giving that natural wax finish – it was so much easier to apply than traditional wax; just spray on and rub into the surface, then buff. In addition, it gave that long lasting protection to our car’s coat (we’re on month 3 and it still repels water like crazy).

We were also happy to hear that Torque Detail is run by a former professional detailer and produced entirely in-house in Tampa, Florida. Through our research we found out that some brands use separate manufacturers, so they’re merely charging a mark-up. Finally, we love all the great reviews that Mirror Shine has earned, including one from us after the samples we received were put to the test!

Torque Detail only currently offers a few products, but they do offer a bundle deal; Get 3 Bottles for the Price of 2.

2). REVIVE by HYDROSILEX

Hydrosilex is a car care company that has made a name for itself by producing a unique silica-based formula. The product is meant to be a temporary ceramic coating, with a much easier spray-on application. This silica-based Sio2 formula gives this Hydrosilex amazing hydrophobic qualities.

3). MIRROR GLAZE SYNTHETIC SEALANT 2.0 by MEGUIAR’S

Meguiar’s was a family-owned car care business up until 2008, when it was purchased by 3M. Meguiar’s has an extensive product line (you can find them in many retail stores) and this is a solid addition to their line. This product has a similar formula to Mirror Shine (a Polymer-based formula known for its hydrophobic capabilities). The downside is the application is quite messy (it’s not a spray-on formula) and must be essentially applied and fully buffed like traditional car wax.

4). LIQUID WAX by CAR GUYS

CarGuys is a relatively new entrant into the car care industry. Their products are predominately sold on Amazon and they’ve amassed a strong following there. Their Liquid Wax product advertises getting a wax shine with added synthetic protection from its polymer formula. We tried this product and got really solid results. The shine looked great and after a few weeks the coat still seemed very hydrophobic.

5). GRAND FINALE by ZAINO

Zaino has been in the car care industry for many years. The brand is strictly web-based and has been featured in some popular automotive magazines. Their Grand Finale product is a spray sealant and claims to give a high gloss, deep “wet” finish, thanks to its synthetic polymer formula.

We tested Z-8 and got really solid results. The shine looked great and after a few weeks the coat still seemed very much intact and continues to bead water.

