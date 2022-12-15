 6.6 LLY Duramax Engine
Video
Search
Podcasts
Webinars
Contests
Mind Games
Courses
Subscribe
Contact Us
Connect with us
Tomorrows Technician

on

6.6L LLY Duramax Engine

on

Compound Turbo P-pumped 24v Cummins Display Engine

on

Compound Turbo 6.0L Powerstroke

on

Compound Turbo 5.9L Cummins Engine
ACDelco TV Series
VIDEO: Selecting The Right ACDelco Spark Plug

VIDEO: ACDelco Starter and Alternators

High under-hood temps, increased power demands and vibration can damage alternators or starters. Sponsored by ACDelco.

VIDEO: Replacement Long Block Engines

Don’t settle for “almost” - it matters where the engine is manufactured or remanufactured. Sponsored by ACDelco.

Featured Widget Image

Featured Video

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement
play

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement

Sell the complete job up front. This video is sponsored by Continental.

Creating Parts: The Manufacturing Process (Video) Video
play

Creating Parts: The Manufacturing Process (Video)

Direct Fit Catalytic Converters Features and Benefits Video
play

Direct Fit Catalytic Converters Features and Benefits

Featured Widget Image

Featured Course

New Wheel Bearing Course Available on T2U Now!

New Wheel Bearing Course Available on T2U Now!

Wheel bearings are safety-critical components. This course is sponsored by BCA Bearings by NTN.

Soft Skills Training Course Available On T2U Courses

Soft Skills Training Course Available On T2U

New ADAS 101 Course Available On T2U Courses

New ADAS 101 Course Available On T2U

Advertisement

Trending Now

Spotting Brake System Failures By Inspecting The Old Pads

Undercar: Spotting Brake System Failures By Inspecting The Old Pads
PC ReFlashing And Reprogramming

Underhood: PC ReFlashing And Reprogramming
Oxygen Sensors And Catalyst Efficiency

Underhood: Oxygen Sensors And Catalyst Efficiency
4X4 Locking Hubs

Undercar: 4X4 Locking Hubs
R1234yf Refrigerant Service

Underhood: R1234yf Refrigerant Service
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Tags

ADAS Alignment AMSOIL ase ase certification Autolite AVI B'laster Battery Brake pads Brakes Continental diagnostics Diesel Engine engine engine build Ford Lifestyle Mind Games mindgames NASCAR oil quiz scholarship scholarships SEMA Service Advisor Snap-on spark plugs Specialty Tools Standard Motor Products (SMP) suspension TechForce Foundation technical video Technical Videos Tech Videos tires Tools Toyota tpms training transmission Undercover Winner Wednesday WIX Filters
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

Diesel

6.6L LLY Duramax Engine

This 6.6L LLY Duramax makes around 1,100 horsepower on nitrous. Check it out!
Advertisement
 

on

Building a performance or show vehicle is an art form, and every driver’s worst fear is seeing their creation come apart. Unfortunately, it’s fairly easy for a performance engine to break down due to a number of variables. The extensive list of components, moving parts and tolerances working in tandem to produce power means that even one flaw can lead to a massive issue.

Advertisement

Unfortunately, Brian Tom was one of those unlucky few who suffered through engine mishaps on one of his prized builds. He’s currently in the process of acquiring parts to restore the engine powering his dream truck, a bronze colored 2005 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 HD named “Goldilocks.” Under the hood is our Diesel of the Week, a powerful 6.6L LLY Duramax.

An important piece of the build was keeping the Silverado a daily driver, even though it could easily pass as a show truck and performance beast as well. After several upgrades were made, the engine was producing around 1,110 horsepower on nitrous.

The build started with a stage 2 short block Tom purchased from DmaxStore, a Duramax-specific parts supplier based in northern California. The short block includes a Callies DuraStar crankshaft, a full set of Carillo rods, a MAHLE cast and piston kit, aftermarket billet main girdle, a billet steel FlexPlate, and an ATI super damper.

Advertisement
In this article:, , ,
Click to comment

Diesel: 1,500-Horsepower Cummins Enforcer Engine

Diesel: Turbocharged 6.0L Powerstroke Engine

Diesel: 7.1L Twin-Turbo Duramax Engine

Diesel: 2,200 Horsepower 6.4L “Shredder” Series Cummins Engine

Advertisement
Connect
Tomorrows Technician