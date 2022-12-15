6.6 LLY Duramax Engine

Building a performance or show vehicle is an art form, and every driver’s worst fear is seeing their creation come apart. Unfortunately, it’s fairly easy for a performance engine to break down due to a number of variables. The extensive list of components, moving parts and tolerances working in tandem to produce power means that even one flaw can lead to a massive issue.

Unfortunately, Brian Tom was one of those unlucky few who suffered through engine mishaps on one of his prized builds. He’s currently in the process of acquiring parts to restore the engine powering his dream truck, a bronze colored 2005 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 HD named “Goldilocks.” Under the hood is our Diesel of the Week, a powerful 6.6L LLY Duramax.

An important piece of the build was keeping the Silverado a daily driver, even though it could easily pass as a show truck and performance beast as well. After several upgrades were made, the engine was producing around 1,110 horsepower on nitrous.

The build started with a stage 2 short block Tom purchased from DmaxStore, a Duramax-specific parts supplier based in northern California. The short block includes a Callies DuraStar crankshaft, a full set of Carillo rods, a MAHLE cast and piston kit, aftermarket billet main girdle, a billet steel FlexPlate, and an ATI super damper.