 6.8L Cummins Engine

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Tomorrows Technician
Dedicated to Today's Automotive Students
Diesel

6.8L Cummins Engine

Check out this 6.8L Cummins that is sure to provide more than enough power.

Tomorrow's Technician Staff
By Tomorrow's Technician Staff

From Engine Builder, By Evan Laux

Related Articles

It’s always a treat when we get to talk to both parties in an engine build – the builder and the owner. This way we usually get more insight into what the initial goal and mindset for the build was going in and how that goal was achieved. At the 2022 PRI show, we were able to get ahold of Freedom Racing Engines Operations Manager John Benshoof to talk about the Cummins engine they built for Jen Pushler to drop into her pulling truck.

“It was just time to get a better motor,” Pushler told us. “I needed a strong block and something that could make enough power while still being reliable.”

To get that reliable engine, Pushler and her husband went to the team at Freedom Racing Engines to get it built. We’ve featured a few Freedom Racing-built engines in our Diesel of the Week series and the shop even won our Diesel Engine Builder of the Year award in 2018. The engine shop is affiliated with Fleece Performance, a leading manufacturer of aftermarket diesel performance products.

Freedom Racing Engines takes up about 10,000 sq.-ft. of the 60,000 sq.-ft. facility, and the sizeable operation means that they’re able to build some of the most competitive engines and race proven products in the industry. The one going into Pushler’s pulling truck is a single-turbo 6.8L Cummins.

“This is our 6.7L factory block that’s been filled,” Benshoof says. “We’ve put a 1-inch deck plate on it and then on the top we ran a solid double iron cylinder head and our Fleece Performance billet intake manifold. We have a new product for us which is our front cover that supports two CP3 fuel pumps, and we’ll be able to drive a Waterman lift pump off the front of it that supplies the CP3s.

“From there we’re still running our factory 6.7L crankshaft and this one has 1-inch-longer Wagler connecting rods. Being limited on air with the turbocharger, we’ve really had to work on piston design and find something that is strong and performs well. And we’ve worked with Diamond from the beginning to get these designs right and efficient.”

The engine also supports a Harts turbo with a 3-inch inducer and a set of injectors from Dynamite Diesel.

You May Also Like

Diesel

Turbocharged 6.0L Powerstroke Engine

This turbocharged 6.0L was a sight to see at the Ultimate Callout Challenge. Check it out!

Tomorrow's Technician Staff
By Tomorrow's Technician Staff

The Ultimate Callout Challenge is the one of the best places to find unique and interesting diesel trucks and engines, and despite most competitors opting for a Cummins under the hood, we do see the occasional Powerstroke. When scouting out the back half of Lucas Oil Raceway over the course of the competition weekend, we glanced over at a 6.0L Powerstroke and knew we had to have a quick chat with owner and builder Harlan Clemons.

Read Full Article

More Diesel Posts
7.1L Twin-Turbo Duramax Engine

Under this hood is a 7.1L Duramax engine with a unique twin-turbo setup. Check it out!

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
2,200 Horsepower 6.4L “Shredder” Series Cummins Engine

Check out this 2,200 horsepower machine!

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
2,000 Horsepower Single-turbo 6.7l Cummins Engine

This particular engine was built by LinCo Diesel Performance for owner Daniel Hargrove. Check it out!

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Turbocharged 1,500-Horsepower 6.7L Cummins Engine

Shop owner Karry Latropoulos’ turbocharged and nitrous-boosted 6.7L Cummins is pretty awesome! Check it out!

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff

Other Posts

Diesel Turbocharging Basics

There’s a reason diesels typically utilize compound turbo setups instead of twin turbochargers.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Engine Builder’s Dream Engine Giveaway

Engine Builder magazine will be giving away an 800+ horsepower Twin-Supercharged Small Block Ford engine to one lucky winner.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Compound Turbo 6.0L Powerstroke-Swapped R35 GT-R

Check out this insane 6.0L Powerstroke-powered GT-R!

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
5.9L Cummins-Swapped Chevy C10

Underneath this hood is a 5.9L Cummins engine that makes around 800 horsepower. Check it out!

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff