 6.8L Cummins-Powered ’69 Nova

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Tomorrows Technician
Dedicated to Today's Automotive Students
Diesel

6.8L Cummins-Powered ’69 Nova

Under this hood is a beefy, Freedom Racing Engines-built 6.8L Cummins engine that makes around 3,100 horsepower.

Tomorrow's Technician Staff
By Tomorrow's Technician Staff

Courtesy of Engine Builder

Related Articles

If you’re an avid drag racing fan, or more specifically a diesel drag racing fan, you’ve likely heard the name Ryan Milliken thrown around before. For the last decade, the Florida native has pioneered the diesel drag racing landscape and campaigned a few incredibly fast machines that have made their way around the racing news outlets. All the while, he runs his owns business, Hardway Performance, and operates a track, Emerald Coast Dragway.

Hardway Performance is a specialty diesel performance shop that handles just about anything from stock to 3,000 horsepower builds. That’s essentially how every diesel shop champions their business, but for Milliken and Hardway Performance, the proof is in the pudding. Look no farther than his two most recent diesel drag car builds that took the racing scene by storm.

A few years back, Milliken purchased Mickey Tessneer’s (Mickey’s Chassis Works) “Green Reaper,” a ’66 Chevy Nova with a big block Chevy engine under hood. With visions of radial-tire racing in the near future, he began the planning process for a diesel engine swap. That eventually led him to Freedom Racing Engines, the diesel engine shop that would put together a beefy 6.8L Cummins engine to Milliken’s standards.

Click Here To Read The Full Article

You May Also Like

Diesel

Turbocharged 1,500-Horsepower 6.7L Cummins Engine

Shop owner Karry Latropoulos’ turbocharged and nitrous-boosted 6.7L Cummins is pretty awesome! Check it out!

Tomorrow's Technician Staff
By Tomorrow's Technician Staff

Courtesy of Engine Builder

Karry Latropoulos and his brother have been invested in automotive for the better part of their lives and have completed tons of restoration projects and custom builds. In all that time, diesel wasn’t something they got into, until recently when they finished their first diesel build at their shop, Dragon’s Lair Garage. With a name like that, you know it had to be something cool they cooked up.

Read Full Article

More Diesel Posts
Compound Turbo 6.0L Powerstroke-Swapped R35 GT-R

Check out this insane 6.0L Powerstroke-powered GT-R!

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
5.9L Cummins-Swapped Chevy C10

Underneath this hood is a 5.9L Cummins engine that makes around 800 horsepower. Check it out!

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Mechanically Injected Triple-Turbo DX460 Engine

Featuring a triple-turbo setup and Wagler’s DX460 platform, this engine belts out around 3,200 horsepower. Check it out!

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Twin-Turbo LB7 Duramax Engine

This twin-turbocharged LB7 Duramax was built by Wagler Competition. Check it out!

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff

Other Posts

Diesel Turbocharging Basics

There’s a reason diesels typically utilize compound turbo setups instead of twin turbochargers.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Engine Builder’s Dream Engine Giveaway

Engine Builder magazine will be giving away an 800+ horsepower Twin-Supercharged Small Block Ford engine to one lucky winner.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Compound-Turbo VP44 5.9l Cummins Engine

Check out this compound-turbo and nitrous-boosted VP44 5.9L Cummins build!

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
1952 Chevy With A 6.7l Cummins Engine

This ’52 Chevy is a strikingly restored vintage pickup on the outside, and a down-to-business drag truck on the inside.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff