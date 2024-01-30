 6250 1⁄4” Mini Rt. Angle Die Grinder

The low weight ultra-compact design provides added control and maneuverability.

Tomorrow's Technician Staff
By Tomorrow's Technician Staff

In December of 2023, Florida Pneumatic Manufacturing Corporation released the AIRCAT 6250 1⁄4” Mini Angle Die Grinder. This tool features a powerful .3 HP motor that produces 18,000 RPM free speed. This coupled with the heavy-duty bevel gear design offers superior stall resistance. The low weight ultra-compact design provides added control and maneuverability and allows access into tight spaces. Variable speed throttle lever enables the users to control the tools speed, while the AIRCAT silencing system reduces noise levels to 81.5 dBa without reducing the tool performance.

  • 18,000 RPM
  • Powerful .3 HP motor
  • Low weight compact design: 1.0lbs. and 5” in length.
  • Bevel gears prevent stalls.
  • Safety lock-off throttle levers prevent accidental start-ups.
  • Variable speed trigger allows user to control the tool output.
  • Over mold grip provides added user comfort.
  • Rear exhaust with AIRCAT silencing. Only 81.5 dBa This and other quality AIRCAT tools are readily available from leading Tool & Equipment and Industrial Distributors.

For additional information regarding the new AIRCAT 6205 and 6250 or any other quality AIRCAT tool, please contact Chris Hirsc

