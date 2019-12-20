Tools/Ratchet
GEARWRENCH Unveils New 90-Tooth Ratchet Line

Tomorrow's Technician Staff

Tomorrow's Technician Staff,

GEARWRENCH will release its new 90-tooth ratchet line, that features 90 teeth and provides a 4-degree swing arc for greater access in tight spaces, in 2020.

GEARWRENCH 90-tooth ratchets
GEARWRENCH’s new 90-tooth ratchet line is slated for 2020.

The precision-engineered, high-strength pawl gives increased durability, helping the ratchets exceed ASME torque performance requirements.

For those who prefer a chrome handle, the full polish versions are easy to clean and ergonomic to be easier on the hands. For those who prefer it, the solvent-resistant cushion grip is comfortable but tough enough to handle shop life.

Phase 1 of the product line rollout is slated for early 2020.

For more information, visit Gearwrench.com.

