GEARWRENCH Unveils New 90-Tooth Ratchet Line
GEARWRENCH will release its new 90-tooth ratchet line, that features 90 teeth and provides a 4-degree swing arc for greater access in tight spaces, in 2020.
The precision-engineered, high-strength pawl gives increased durability, helping the ratchets exceed ASME torque performance requirements.
For those who prefer a chrome handle, the full polish versions are easy to clean and ergonomic to be easier on the hands. For those who prefer it, the solvent-resistant cushion grip is comfortable but tough enough to handle shop life.
Phase 1 of the product line rollout is slated for early 2020.
For more information, visit Gearwrench.com.