A Deep Dive on Crankshafts at Callies Performance Products

In this educational video, Engine Builder’s Greg Jones learns all about designing and manufacturing engine crankshafts. He visited Callies Performance Products in Fostoria, OH recently and sat down with Callies President Heath Norton, Sales Manager Brook Piper and engine builder Billy Briggs of Billy Briggs Racing Engines to discuss the latest in crankshaft technology, trends and manufacturing. Check out this episode of Intellectual Horsepower brought to you by Callies Performance Products.
Main Navigation
- Home
- Automotive
- Career
- Diesel
- Podcasts
- MindGames
- Contests
- Courses
- EV Bizz
- Featured
- News
- People
- Products
- Tools & Products
- Video