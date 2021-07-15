 AAPEX 2021 Accepting Session Proposals For AAPEXedu -
Video
Search
Podcasts
Webinars
Contests
Mind Games
Courses
Subscribe
Contact Us
Connect with us
Tomorrows Technician

on

AAPEX 2021 Accepting Session Proposals For AAPEXedu

on

Dorman Announces 270 New Products

on

Easy To Register At New ASE.com

on

ADVICS Expands Ultra-Premium Disc Brake Pad Coverage
Featured Widget Image

Featured Video

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement
play

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement

Sell the complete job up front. This video is sponsored by Continental.

VIDEO: Oil Filters and Soot Video
play

VIDEO: Oil Filters and Soot

VIDEO: When Should The Fuel Filter Be Replaced Video
play

VIDEO: When Should The Fuel Filter Be Replaced

Featured Widget Image

Featured Course

Meter Usage & Electrical

Meter Usage & Electrical

Introduces the fundamental concepts of direct current. The basic laws of DC circuits including Ohm's Law are applied to series and parallel circuits with practical application using multi-meters.

Hybrid Service & Repair Courses

Hybrid Service & Repair

Data Bus Diagnostics Courses

Data Bus Diagnostics

Advertisement

Trending Now

Remanufacturing And The EV-Battery Challenge

Underhood: Remanufacturing And The EV-Battery Challenge
ECM And PCM Calibration Numbers

Underhood: ECM And PCM Calibration Numbers
Ride Control Estimator

Undercar: Ride Control Estimator
Differences Between Disc And Drum Brakes

Undercar: Differences Between Disc And Drum Brakes
R1234yf Refrigerant Service

Underhood: R1234yf Refrigerant Service
Advertisement
Advertisement

Tags

Alignment ase AVI Battery Brake job Brake Pad Brake pads Brakes Continental diagnostics Diesel Engine engine engine build Ford Lifestyle mindgames Mind Games NASCAR oil quiz racing Ride of the Week scholarship scholarships SEMA Service Advisor SkillsUSA Snap-on Spark Plug spark plugs Standard Motor Products (SMP) suspension TechForce Foundation technical video Technical Videos Tech Videos tires Tools Toyota tpms training transmission Undercover Underhood WIX Filters
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

News

AAPEX 2021 Accepting Session Proposals For AAPEXedu

 

on


Proposals are being accepted for the AAPEXedu 2021 program that will include three on-site general education sessions and four pre-event general education webinars that explore the future of the automotive aftermarket. AAPEX 2021 will take place Tuesday, Nov. 2 through Thursday, Nov. 4, at the Sands Expo and Caesars Forum Conference Center in Las Vegas.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

Industry members may submit session proposals at: www.aapexshow.com/call-for-sessions/. Proposals are due by Friday, July 30, and sessions selected for the AAPEXedu schedule will be notified by Wednesday, Sept. 1.

Advertisement

The pre-event webinars will be held in October leading up to AAPEX. Both on-site sessions and webinars will be one hour in length. For additional information, contact [email protected].

To help ensure as safe and productive an event as possible, AAPEX Event Management and AAPEX co-owners – the Auto Care Association and the Automotive Aftermarket Suppliers Association (AASA) – will take all appropriate and advisable precautions and measures as advised by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Guidelines for COVID-19. All attendees and exhibitors will be informed accordingly of any new or updated procedures, plans and details as they are determined, put in place or evolved moving toward the event in November.

AAPEX represents the more than $1.6 trillion global automotive aftermarket industry and features innovative products, services and technologies, as well as advanced business management and technical training for professionals to maintain excellence and take their businesses to the next level.

Advertisement

To register for AAPEX, visit attendee registration on the AAPEX website, aapexshow.com.

Advertisement

Historically, AAPEX features approximately 2,500 exhibiting companies. AAPEX buyers include automotive service and repair professionals, auto parts retailers, independent warehouse distributors, program groups, service chains, automotive dealers, fleet buyers and engine builders.

AAPEX is a trade-only event and is closed to the general public.

AAPEX is co-owned by the Auto Care Association and the Automotive Aftermarket Suppliers Association (AASA), the light vehicle aftermarket division of the Motor & Equipment Manufacturers Association (MEMA). For more information, visit www.aapexshow.com or e-mail: [email protected]. On social media, follow AAPEX at #AAPEX21.

Advertisement
In this article:
Click to comment

News: Auto Value, Bumper to Bumper Name 4 Scholarship Winners

News: Continental Announces Summer Tire Promo

News: SEMA Intensifies Advocacy Efforts

News: Snap-on Names Winners Of Diagnostic Workstation Sweepstakes

Advertisement
Connect
Tomorrows Technician