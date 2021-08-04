AAPEX To Open Joe’s Garage For Product & Equipment Demos

For the first time at AAPEX, product and equipment demonstrations will take place in Joe’s Garage , a real-world shop with eight bays, lifts, vehicles and a source-capture vehicle extraction system. AAPEX 2021 will be held Tuesday, Nov. 2 through Thursday, Nov. 4, at the Sands Expo and Caesars Forum Conference Center in Las Vegas.

A fully equipped shop on the show floor will allow service and repair professionals to see new products, tools and equipment in action in an environment that closely mirrors their facility. The shop will be complete with demos of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) calibration and service, as well as many of the newest undercar and underhood solutions. For front counter staff, product demos will include shop management software, customer relationship management programs, digital inspection software, website design and integrated and text-to-pay solutions.

Exhibiting companies in Joe’s Garage include: 360 Payments, ASE, Autel.US Inc., Auto Shop Solutions, BG Products, Inc., BOLT ON TECHNOLOGY, Bosch, Broadly, Coats, EuroVent, Hunter Engineering Company, JohnDow Industries, Kukui, Mechanic Advisor, Mitchell 1, NAPA Auto Care, Optimize Social Media Inc., Remarkable Results Radio, Right to Repair, Shop Boss, Shop Owner (official sponsor) and Tekmetric Shop Management Software.

Joe’s Garage is part of the new Repair Shop HQ, an area on Level 1 of the Sands Expo dedicated to the service center and everyone who works in the shop. As part of this addition, the expanded Tool and Equipment section and the Mobile Heat Transfer/ Heating/Air Conditioning section will relocate to Level 1. This area also will feature four training theaters, a new Tire section and a section for Diagnostics/Telematics.

To help ensure as safe and productive an event as possible, AAPEX Event Management and AAPEX co-owners – the Auto Care Association and the Automotive Aftermarket Suppliers Association (AASA) – will take all appropriate and advisable precautions and measures as advised by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Guidelines for COVID-19. All attendees and exhibitors will be informed accordingly of any new or updated procedures, plans and details as they are determined, put in place or evolved moving toward the event in November.