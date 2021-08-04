 AAPEX To Open Joe’s Garage For Product & Equipment Demos -
Video
Search
Podcasts
Webinars
Contests
Mind Games
Courses
Subscribe
Contact Us
Connect with us
Tomorrows Technician

on

AAPEX To Open Joe’s Garage For Product & Equipment Demos

on

New Program Aims To Reduce Tech Imbalance In SoCal

on

ALI Warns Of Counterfeit Certification Labels

on

Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper Award 25 Scholarships
Featured Widget Image

Featured Video

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement
play

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement

Sell the complete job up front. This video is sponsored by Continental.

VIDEO: Understanding Differences In Oil, Air And Cabin Filters Video
play

VIDEO: Understanding Differences In Oil, Air And Cabin Filters

VIDEO: Electric Power Steering Safe Modes Video
play

VIDEO: Electric Power Steering Safe Modes

Featured Widget Image

Featured Course

Meter Usage & Electrical

Meter Usage & Electrical

Introduces the fundamental concepts of direct current. The basic laws of DC circuits including Ohm's Law are applied to series and parallel circuits with practical application using multi-meters.

Hybrid Service & Repair Courses

Hybrid Service & Repair

Data Bus Diagnostics Courses

Data Bus Diagnostics

Advertisement

Trending Now

Ride Control Estimator

Undercar: Ride Control Estimator
Modern Battery and Alternator Testing Methods

Underhood: Modern Battery and Alternator Testing Methods
Direct Injection and Turbochargers

Underhood: Direct Injection and Turbochargers
All About Timing Chains

Underhood: All About Timing Chains
The Terrible Tale Of A Neglected Nissan

Undercar: The Terrible Tale Of A Neglected Nissan
Advertisement
Advertisement

Tags

Alignment ase AVI Battery Brake job Brake Pad Brake pads Brakes Continental diagnostics Diesel Engine engine engine build Ford Lifestyle mindgames Mind Games NASCAR oil quiz racing Ride of the Week scholarship scholarships SEMA Service Advisor SkillsUSA Snap-on Spark Plug spark plugs Standard Motor Products (SMP) suspension TechForce Foundation technical video Technical Videos Tech Videos tires Tools Toyota tpms training transmission Undercover Underhood WIX Filters
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

News

AAPEX To Open Joe’s Garage For Product & Equipment Demos

 

on

For the first time at AAPEX, product and equipment demonstrations will take place in Joe’s Garage, a real-world shop with eight bays, lifts, vehicles and a source-capture vehicle extraction system. AAPEX 2021 will be held Tuesday, Nov. 2 through Thursday, Nov. 4, at the Sands Expo and Caesars Forum Conference Center in Las Vegas.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

A fully equipped shop on the show floor will allow service and repair professionals to see new products, tools and equipment in action in an environment that closely mirrors their facility. The shop will be complete with demos of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) calibration and service, as well as many of the newest undercar and underhood solutions. For front counter staff, product demos will include shop management software, customer relationship management programs, digital inspection software, website design and integrated and text-to-pay solutions.

Exhibiting companies in Joe’s Garage include: 360 Payments, ASE, Autel.US Inc., Auto Shop Solutions, BG Products, Inc., BOLT ON TECHNOLOGY, Bosch, Broadly, Coats, EuroVent, Hunter Engineering Company, JohnDow Industries, Kukui, Mechanic Advisor, Mitchell 1, NAPA Auto Care, Optimize Social Media Inc., Remarkable Results Radio, Right to Repair, Shop Boss, Shop Owner (official sponsor) and Tekmetric Shop Management Software.

Joe’s Garage is part of the new Repair Shop HQ, an area on Level 1 of the Sands Expo dedicated to the service center and everyone who works in the shop. As part of this addition, the expanded Tool and Equipment section and the Mobile Heat Transfer/ Heating/Air Conditioning section will relocate to Level 1. This area also will feature four training theaters, a new Tire section and a section for Diagnostics/Telematics.

To help ensure as safe and productive an event as possible, AAPEX Event Management and AAPEX co-owners – the Auto Care Association and the Automotive Aftermarket Suppliers Association (AASA) – will take all appropriate and advisable precautions and measures as advised by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Guidelines for COVID-19. All attendees and exhibitors will be informed accordingly of any new or updated procedures, plans and details as they are determined, put in place or evolved moving toward the event in November.

Advertisement

To register for AAPEX, visit attendee registration on the AAPEX website, aapexshow.com.

Advertisement
In this article:
Click to comment

News: BCA Bearings Announces July Product Line Additions

News: Jiffy Lube Celebrates 10 Years Supporting MDA

News: Magna Brings Driver Assistance Into the Digital Age

News: Pep Boys Awards $100K In Scholarships

Advertisement
Connect
Tomorrows Technician