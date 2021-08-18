 AARC Returns To Raise Funds For Scholarships
News

AARC Returns To Raise Funds For Scholarships

 

on

The Automotive Aftermarket Riders Club (AARC) will return to the highways of the desert for its “Ride for the Future” motorcycle trip. The ride, which benefits the University of the Aftermarket Foundation (UAF), will take place Oct. 29-31, prior to the start of AWDA and AAPEX in Las Vegas.

With a theme of “Empire Bikes Back,” the scenic AARC trip will begin at Eagle Rider Rentals and Tours in Las Vegas on Friday, Oct. 29. The riders will then head through Arizona with stops at Prescott, Lake Havasu City and Kingman before returning to Las Vegas via the Grand Canyon on Sunday, Oct. 31.

“We know this will be another incredible journey and we encourage everyone to either join us in person, sponsor a rider or make a donation directly to the University of the Aftermarket Foundation,” said Mike Mohler, MAAP and this year’s leader of the pack. “Our rides are always a blast, and we have experiences that we will remember for the rest of our lives. Come with us, we need your help. In the future, young children will sing songs about what we accomplished during ‘Operation Empire Bikes Back.’”

Interested riders can rent motorcycles from Eagle Rider Rentals and Tours with an advance reservation. For more information or to learn how to become a rider or sponsor, contact Mohler at [email protected] or visit the AARC Facebook page.  

The University of the Aftermarket Foundation has made the donation process easier with its UAF Coffee Club recurring donation program. The UAF Coffee Club allows donors the option to make donations monthly, weekly, daily or annually and choose how much they would like during those time periods. To donate, visit www.uofa-foundation.org/coffeeclub. Donations can also be made downloading and submitting the AARC donor form from the resources section of the UAF website.

