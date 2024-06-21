ABB E-mobility Releases the A400 All-in-One Charger

ABB E-mobility released the A400 All-in-One charger, which the company said offers high power density with a small footprint. The charger aims to address common EV charger problems by introducing innovations in these three problem areas: a holistic, end-user-centric experience design, industrialized modularity and system engineering, and a telecom-level approach to asset management, the company said.

The company said its A400 has been developed with a consumer-centric design approach focused on achieving the highest charging success rates possible. With its user interface displayed on a large 32-inch screen, the A400 guides the user step by step and confirms the charging status and completion of the charging process.

With its new cloud-based asset management toolchain, it will be possible to manage charging assets like telecommunication networks. This means that the A400 comes with 24/7 asset management service-level agreements (SLAs) that target 99% charging success rates, as well as 97% uptime and fast service response times, according to ABB E-mobility.

ABB E-mobility said it designed the A400 with the aim of achieving a 10-year product lifetime, high reliability and enabling customers to sell energy at the lowest cost. In addition, the power-sharing with a granularity of 50 kW helps to take different charging patterns into account, while in-house built silicon carbide-based power modules, air cooling, and a highly industrialized system design deliver the required reliability, according to the company.

“Charging networks constitute a mission-critical transport infrastructure on the way to an energy-efficient and climate-neutral mobility era. The A400 has been designed from the ground up as a system for the reliable and cost-effective delivery of energy, enabling our customers to operate their network at the highest level, and achieving their desired economic outcome,” Michael Halbherr, CEO of ABB E-mobility said. “At ABB E-Mobility, we have taken key lessons from our extensive experience and are obsessed with creating a charging experience that is reliable, scalable, managed and secure, while ensuring interoperability and performance.”