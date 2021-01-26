Made in the USA, the Extended Clip Release Tool (P/N 21710) from Steck Manufacturing is laser cut from 1/8-in. hot rolled steel with a beveled end.

Uniquely designed, the tool is 18 in. long, which allows bi-directional access to grip under the clips that sit deep in the door panel.

Using the beveled end with the large 6-in. handle allows the technician to twist and raise the interior door panel clips. The beveled end also provides the ability to release Ford truck bed rails.

For more information, visit steckmfg.com.