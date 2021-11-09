Accessory Drive Belt Service and Science (VIDEO)

Accessory drive belts that power the alternator, A/C compressor and power steering pump are not generic. Every application is engineered for fitment and function. The belt is also part of a larger system of pulleys, tensioners and bearings. These components are designed to work together and have a limited lifespan. In this video we cover how engineers tune and test a belt system for an application and engine. Also, we cover how the same approach works for technicians in the field.