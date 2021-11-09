Undercar: Stainless Steel Did Not Kill The Exhaust Repair
Accessory Drive Belt Service and Science (VIDEO)
Accessory drive belts are not generic. This video is sponsored by Litens.
Accessory drive belts that power the alternator, A/C compressor and power steering pump are not generic. Every application is engineered for fitment and function. The belt is also part of a larger system of pulleys, tensioners and bearings. These components are designed to work together and have a limited lifespan. In this video we cover how engineers tune and test a belt system for an application and engine. Also, we cover how the same approach works for technicians in the field.
