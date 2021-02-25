AccuAir Suspension Launches ePlus App

Click Here to Read More

Traditionally, e-LEVEL+ products required the use of a handheld remote to manage the height-based electronic leveling process. The new ePlus app, powered by Bluetooth 5.0, works in partnership with, or independently of the secondary control source.



“AccuAir is continuously focused on delivering next generation air suspension control, and the launch of the ePlus app is the latest result,” said Ryan Rutledge, AccuAir Suspension director of controls. “We’re proud to be launching this app as our first re-emergence into the market since being acquired by Arnott LLC. AccuAir customers have waited some time for this app, and we’re confident that all of the features we’ve packed into it will provide the convenience and control they’re looking for.”





Some of the key features of the ePlus app include:



• Real-Time Height Streaming

• Manual Controls

• Over-the-Air Updates

• Valet Mode Setting

• No Height Sensor Mode

• Recalibration “LITE”

• Service Routines

• System Diagnostic

• ECU Backlighting

• Password Protection



Real-time height streaming provides a live display of the percentage of suspension travel for each individual corner, along with the target height when the system is in position with RideMonitor, the company says. This accurate depiction of air ride height streaming allows users to visualize their system in real time.



System diagnostic helps aide users in the height sensor installation process, often one of the most difficult parts of the system to install. This screen provides a live view of the system voltages (pressure sensor, height sensors, battery) while allowing for manual adjustments. Additionally, it indicates if calibration is complete, number of corners attached, ignition state and handbrake state.



ECU backlighting allows a user to change the color and brightness of the integrated ECU LEDs, providing the ability to customize the light color of your secondary control unit.



The highly anticipated ePlus app, available on both Android and Apple devices, is cross-functional with AccuAir systems that run with or without height sensors.



For more information on AccuAir Suspension, visit www.accuair.com.