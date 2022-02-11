Active vs Passive Wheel Speed Sensors (VIDEO)

Before you can diagnose a suspected faulty wheel speed sensor, you need to have a good understanding of the type of sensor you’re working on and how it functions. There are two different types of wheel speed sensors – Active or passive. There is no way to visually identify which type of sensor you’re dealing with. OE service information won’t specify the sensor type, and neither will the DTCs.

Passive Wheel Speed Sensors

Passive wheel speed sensors are two-wire permanent magnet sensors. They produce an AC voltage signal which is generated when a toothed tone ring or reluctor passes by the sensor. This reluctor may be part of the CV axle or wheel bearing assembly.

To test the sensor, disconnect the harness and use a DVOM to measure the AC voltage generated by the sensor as you spin the wheel by hand. You should see a reading of around 0.5-1.0 volts. The faster the wheel spins, the higher the voltage output.

Some passive sensors may receive DC voltage through the ground wire from the ABS module. To test this type of sensor, disconnect the sensor and backprobe the positive lead to the signal wire and the negative lead to the other side. This voltage comes directly from the ABS module and should be between 1.5 and 5 volts.