Acura High-Pressure Fuel Pump 

Chirping From Pump

MODELS

2014-‘18 MDX

2015-‘19 TLX

2014-‘18 RLX

2014-‘16 RLX Hybrid

SYMPTOM

The high-pressure fuel pump area chirps after the engine is warm.

POSSIBLE CAUSES

The high-pressure fuel pump is making a chirp. This noise does not impact the pump engine function or reliability.

CORRECTIVE ACTION

Replace the high-pressure fuel pump.

PARTS INFORMATION

Fuel Joint Pipe Set, 16012-R9P-315

High-Pressure Fuel Pump, 16790 — RLV-305

Intake Manifold Gasket (top), 17112-5G0 — A01

Intake Manifold Gasket, 17105-R9P-A01

Intake Manifold (RR), 17065-R9P-A01

Intake Manifold Gasket, 17055-R9P-A01

DIAGNOSIS

With the hood open, listen for a chirping noise with the engine warmed up.

If the noise is coming from the high-pressure fuel pump, go to the repair procedure.

If the noise is coming from the timing belt area, refer to service bulletin 14-025 for Timing Belt Chirps.

If the noise is not coming from the high-pressure fuel pump or timing belt, continue with normal troubleshooting.

REPAIR PROCEDURE