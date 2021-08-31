Undercar: Why Does My Car Shake When I Brake?
Adaptive Cruise Control And Brake Friction Material Course
Approx. Course Time: 5 minutes. This course is sponsored by Tomorrow’s Tech University.
Adaptive cruise control can be found on many vehicles and the brake friction materials are part of the system. In this module, we look at how friction materials can change how a adaptive cruise control system functions.
