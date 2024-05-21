 Advance Auto Parts Celebrates ‘National Road Trip Day’

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Tomorrow's Tech
Dedicated to Today's Automotive Students
News

Advance Auto Parts Celebrates ‘National Road Trip Day’

Advance’s “Check Your Battery, Not Your Bag” campaign offers free gift cards for road trip essentials and curbside services, beginning National Road Trip Day – Friday, May 24.

Tomorrow's Technician Staff
By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Tomorrow’s Tech (TT) delivers technical information for servicing today’s vehicles to more than 40,000 automotive students enrolled in more than 1,100 technical and vocational schools across the country.
Published:

Americans seem to be hitting a breaking point with air travel, with 67 percent saying they’ve had a trip negatively impacted or ruined because of problems with air travel during the last 12 months, according to new data from Atomik Research, released by Advance Auto Parts.

Related Articles

From losing precious time – 44 percent citing that delays and other problems traveling by air has cost them vacation time – to safety concerns – 32 percent feeling less safe flying compared to a year ago, Americans are saying “enough!” This summer they’re trading wings for wheels: 70 percent say they are more likely compared to a year ago to choose traveling by automobile over flying due to the current state of air travel, the survey said.

The “baggage” that comes with air travel continues to stack up and now outweighs the benefit of faster travel time for many Americans, according to the survey. 66% say the number of hours they’re willing to drive before choosing to fly has increased in the past 12 months and 24% say they would drive 10 or more hours for summer vacation before choosing to fly.

Heeding consumers’ preference for summer vacation by automobile, Advance is encouraging travelers to “Check Your Battery, Not Your Bag” so they can achieve what matters most – enjoying their well-deserved summer vacation.

Beginning National Road Trip Day this Friday, May 24 through Monday, May 27, participating Advance stores nationwide will surprise randomly selected customers with free Advance gift cards to purchase DieHard batteries, wiper blades or other road trip essentials, no previous purchase necessary. Complimentary curbside services are available every day throughout the year to customers at all participating Advance stores, including battery checks and installation, wiper blade installation and check engine light scanning.

“With all the concern about air travel and more people planning to travel by automobile – including willing to drive longer for their summer vacations – it’s critical they prepare their vehicles, and we want to make that as easy as possible,” said Junior Word, Advance’s executive vice president, U.S. stores. “Safety and reliability are at the center of ease, so our team of automotive experts are offering travelers a one-stop preparation shop – from car care essentials to curbside battery checks and installs on us.”

The great majority (85%) of survey respondents indicate they will prepare a pre-road trip checklist for their vacation.

To further support motorists, Advance said it is providing “Rules of the Road (Trip)” – a free checklist outlining car preparation basics designed to help both light DIYers and gearheads alike – available on advanceautoparts.com.

You May Also Like

News

CRC-Sponsored GTO Goes to Auction to Support the Trades

The CRC sponsored 2006 GTO will be auctioned by MECUM on May 15, 2024, in cooperation with TechForce.

Tomorrow's Technician Staff
By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Tomorrow’s Tech (TT) delivers technical information for servicing today’s vehicles to more than 40,000 automotive students enrolled in more than 1,100 technical and vocational schools across the country.
Published:

A modified, upgraded, and perfectly preserved 2006 Pontiac GTO sponsored by CRC Industries will be auctioned May 15, 2024 with all proceeds going to TechForce Foundation, a nonprofit organization that funds education for and champions young people aspiring to work in the trades. Tuned by a famously-skilled crew, including NHRA Top Fuel World Champion Clay Millican and Jeff Lutz of Street Outlaws and Lutz Race Cars, the GTO will be auctioned by MECUM Auto Auction at the Indiana State Fairgrounds in Indianapolis. Bidders can register online at: www.mecum.com/lots/1110407/2006-pontiac-gto/.

Read Full Article

More News Posts
Women In Auto Care Introduces ‘Women of the World’

The event will take place the first Wednesday of every month beginning in May.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Continental Tire Introduces New Products at GOLD Dealer Meeting

Company leadership also detailed updates to marketing and incentive programs.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
ZF Expands SACHS CDC Shock Line for U.S., Canada

The release expands ZF’s line by more than 70 percent, reflecting growing demand for advanced damping technology in the aftermarket.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
ASE Education Foundation Seeking Outstanding Instructor

Nominations are being accepted for the 2024 Byrl Shoemaker/ASE Education Foundation Instructor of the Year award.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff

Other Posts

Alliance Welcomes The Gandia Group as Newest Auto Value Member

The Gandia Group is a full line distributor of automotive aftermarket parts and accessories in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
AACF Launches 65th Anniversary Fundraising Initiative

The campaign aims to raise $65,000 through 1,000 donations of $65 each.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
CCC Report Analyzes Labor Pressures, Vehicle Complexity

Report shows advanced technology is contributing to costlier repairs, higher claims costs and longer cycle times.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
BendPak Founder Don Henthorn Passes Away

Grew company from small machine shop to global leader in car lifts and garage equipment.

By Nadine Battah