Advanced Belt Noise Diagnostics

One of the noisiest components under the hood of a vehicle can be the belt and the drive components. Noise is not the fault of the belt, but the result of how the power comes from the crankshaft and the components attached to the belt.

Advertisement

Click Here to Read More

Advertisement

No internal combustion engine has a constant crankshaft speed. An engine slows down as the piston compresses the air and fuel mixture and speeds up as the mixture is ignited. You can’t see it with the naked eye but the small, sudden changes in speed can cause slipping, noise and unwanted movement in the belt. So, what is an engineer to do? For engineers, belt tension is a balancing act between noise, efficiency and longevity of the belt. When the amount of tension is raised on the belt with either a manual adjuster or automatic tensioner it can do three things to the belt. First, it makes the belt drive system less efficient because it takes more power to drive the components. Second, as belt tension increases the wear on the belt can increase. Third, higher tension levels put more stress on the bearings in the alternator, power steering pump and idler pulleys. Other options also balance without increasing tension on the belt. Harmonic balancers on the crankshaft can dampen crankshaft speed changes at the sources. Alternator decoupler pulleys can disengage the alternator from the drive belt system, and some can even dampen vibration. Also, new automatic belt tensioners have dampening components that can keep the tension constant.

Advertisement

Harmonic Balancers A harmonic balancer is like a punching bag for the crankshaft. There are two primary components in a harmonic balancer: inertial mass and an energy-dissipating element. The inertial mass consists of an outer ring that could have the grooves for the belts and an inner hub that connects to the crankshaft. The outer ring contains the mass to dampen the small changes of speed in the crankshaft. Between the two metal components is the energy-dissipating element, which is a rubber or elastomeric compound. This ring of rubber can cause the two metal parts to go out of phase as much as 1º to 2º as it absorbs the vibrations in the crankshaft. When the energy-dissipating element flexes, it changes the motion into heat. What to Look For: Incorrect timing marks is a sign the outer ring has separated from the inner ring.

Worn edges on the belt can be a sign the outer ring is no longer aligned with the rest of the accessories’ pulleys.

If you have an odd engine vibration and no misfire codes, check the dampener for damage. Automatic Belt Tensioner When an automatic belt tensioner wears out, the belt and attached accessories will start to take an extra pounding because the tensioner can no longer dampen the power pulses of the crankshaft. The effect on these components is similar to when a car has bad shocks that slowly destroys the suspension.

Advertisement

What to Look For: Look at the gap between the arm and body. If the gap is uneven, it is a sign the bearings that hold the shaft have failed.

Look for rust deposits on the outside of the body and arm. The rust is typically from the spring and other internal components.

Remove the belt and spin the pulley on the tension.

Worn bearings can cause noise and alignment problems. Decoupler Pulleys Many late-model vehicles are equipped with special pulleys that extend the life of the alternator and are engineered to reduce noise, vibration and harshness. An Overrunning Alternator Pulley (OAP) has a one-way clutch mechanism inside the hub that allows the belt to turn the alternator in one direction and allows the alternator to “freewheel” and spin at its own speed when the engine suddenly decelerates. A good OAP pulley should lock up and turn the alternator rotor when it is turned one way, but release and freewheel when it is spun in the opposite direction. If the internal clutch mechanism is bad, the pulley may slip and fail to drive the alternator, or it may remain locked all the time — increasing noise, vibration and stress on the belt drive system.

Advertisement