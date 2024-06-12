 Advanced Cooling System Technologies: Hybrid & EVs

Advanced Cooling System Technologies: Hybrid & EVs

Learn how to keep your hybrid or electric vehicle running smoothly and efficiently.

Cooling systems in hybrid and electric vehicles are crucial for managing the temperature of key components such as battery packs, power electronics, and electric motors. This video explains how these systems utilize primary and secondary circuits to optimize cooling and prevent thermal issues. Key components include radiators, fans, pumps, heat exchangers, and control modules, all working together to ensure efficient temperature management. Proper maintenance is essential for optimal performance and longevity, involving regular inspections, coolant level checks, and monitoring for leaks or blockages. Learn how to keep your hybrid or electric vehicle running smoothly and efficiently.

